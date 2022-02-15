Preparations under way as storms set to batter region

Multiple storms are to hit Norfolk and Waveney this week, prompting organisations in the region to make preparations amid the threat of severe weather conditions - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Hatches are being battened down this week as the region prepares for the arrivals of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice.

The storms could bring high winds of 70mph to Norfolk and Waveney, which has prompted the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning for the region.

A multi-agency 'severe weather conference' will be held tomorrow morning, and a coastguard station on the north Norfolk coast has said "we are ready to go at any time".

Storm Dudley will be the first to arrive, with gale-force winds forecast for Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for Weatherquest said: "We could see gusts of 40-50mph during the day but as we move into the evening the strength will grow and could reach 55-65mph.

"Storm Eunice will follow on Friday and while the path of the storm isn't certain at this time, it looks like it will travel across Southern England, potentially bringing gusts of 70mph to the Norfolk and Suffolk coast."

With February half term under way, many families will be looking forward to heading to the many family-friendly attractions in the county.

But the threat of gale-force winds could cause disruption.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade may close its high ropes and woodland trail as a safety precaution.

Ben Francis, park manager, said: "With the safety of our guests and our crew at the forefront of all our decisions, we may need to temporarily close the Predator High Ropes and The Dinosaur Trail, which is surrounded by large trees.

"As soon as the weather returns to normal, the attractions will re-open."

Cromer and Sheringham Coastguard has said they are prepared for any eventuality and are asking families visiting the coast to be responsible.

"We are fully equipped and ready to go at any time" said rescue officer Chris Shortis, adding: "It's about being sensible.

"We’d advise people to be aware of what they are doing, not to get too close to breaking waves and keep away from cliff edges.

"Waves can bring up rocks and stones which can cause injuries and the pull of the waves back into the water can soon swamp you."







