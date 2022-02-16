Region could take ‘hammering’ with Storm Eunice to bring 80mph gusts

Video

Storm Eunice is set to batter Norfolk and Waveney bringing 80mph gusts which could pose a “danger to life”.

The Met Office has raised the weather warning on Friday, February 18, to amber with the effects of the storm set to be felt across the UK.

Storm Eunice is predicted to cause significant disruption due to the extremely strong winds.

It will follow Storm Dudley which there is a yellow weather warning for until Thursday, February 17.

But Zoe Johnson, a meteorologist at Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said Storm Eunice could be even more severe.

She said: "There will be very strong winds, approaching gale force.

"We could see gusts of 60mph to 70mph, maybe even reaching 80mph in some places in Norfolk. But there is still a lot of uncertainty at this point."

Pakefield Coastwatch is among the groups preparing for the dangerous weather conditions.

Jeff Man, the station manager, said he is expecting a "hammering" along the coast.

"We have had worst in the past but it is not going to be good," he said. "Hopefully people will stay away form the beaches.

"I expect there will be fairly high tides driven by the wind and more loss of cliff - which is an ongoing problem in Pakefield."

Gorleston Coastguard has urged people not to put themselves in danger by taking selfies – especially at locations with rough seas.

The Met Office has issued a yellow amber warning for the region. - Credit: Met Office

A spokesperson wrote on its official Facebook page: “Storm Eunice is approaching this weekend and has been upgraded to an amber weather warning.

“We may get some rough seas, so please do not put yourself in danger for a sake of a selfie. Please stay safe."

Train operators are also preparing for the impact of severe weather, with potential for damage to overhead lines and tracks caused by debris or fallen trees, which could affect services.

Greater Anglia has advised customers to check before they travel.