News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Video

Region could take ‘hammering’ with Storm Eunice to bring 80mph gusts

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:00 PM February 16, 2022
Updated: 4:19 PM February 16, 2022
Storm Eunice is set to batter Norfolk bringing 80mph winds which could pose a “danger to life”.

Storm Eunice is set to batter the region bringing 80mph winds which could pose a “danger to life”. - Credit: Canva/Archant

Storm Eunice is set to batter Norfolk and Waveney bringing 80mph gusts which could pose a “danger to life”.

The Met Office has raised the weather warning on Friday, February 18, to amber with the effects of the storm set to be felt across the UK.

Storm Eunice is predicted to cause significant disruption due to the extremely strong winds.

It will follow Storm Dudley which there is a yellow weather warning for until Thursday, February 17.

But Zoe Johnson, a meteorologist at Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said Storm Eunice could be even more severe.

She said: "There will be very strong winds, approaching gale force.

"We could see gusts of 60mph to 70mph, maybe even reaching 80mph in some places in Norfolk. But there is still a lot of uncertainty at this point."

Most Read

  1. 1 Cliff edge caravan park pleads for inland move
  2. 2 New road could be driven through Norfolk grandmother's garden
  3. 3 Staffing crisis sees single carer left to mind 49 residents alone
  1. 4 Dramatic meeting sees mayor and seven councillors resign from council
  2. 5 'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county
  3. 6 Storm Dudley warning issued as 'very strong winds' to hit Norfolk
  4. 7 Preparations under way as storms set to batter region
  5. 8 School football coach pleads guilty to child sex offences
  6. 9 Your chance to drive a steam locomotive in Norfolk this weekend
  7. 10 Meet the duo tackling queues at women's toilets with their flatpack urinals

Pakefield Coastwatch is among the groups preparing for the dangerous weather conditions. 

Jeff Man, the station manager, said he is expecting a "hammering" along the coast.

"We have had worst in the past but it is not going to be good," he said. "Hopefully people will stay away form the beaches. 

"I expect there will be fairly high tides driven by the wind and more loss of cliff - which is an ongoing problem in Pakefield."

Gorleston Coastguard has urged people not to put themselves in danger by taking selfies – especially at locations with rough seas. 

The Met Office has issued a yellow amber warning in Norfolk.

The Met Office has issued a yellow amber warning for the region. - Credit: Met Office

A spokesperson wrote on its official Facebook page: “Storm Eunice is approaching this weekend and has been upgraded to an amber weather warning.  

“We may get some rough seas, so please do not put yourself in danger for a sake of a selfie. Please stay safe."

Train operators are also preparing for the impact of severe weather, with potential for damage to overhead lines and tracks caused by debris or fallen trees, which could affect services.

Greater Anglia has advised customers to check before they travel.

Norfolk Live News
Suffolk Live News
Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views.

Food and Drink

5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in Norwich

Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Valeria Navarro from The Tapas Lunch Company

Brexit border delays impacting Norfolk businesses

Derin Clark

person
A house in Scratby where the same family has lived for over 100 years is up for sale with Auction House East Anglia.

Tucked-away home in seaside village smashes auction guide price

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon