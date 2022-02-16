'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county

Video

The Met Office has upgraded the weather warning for wind to amber in Norfolk, signifying a danger to life. - Credit: Archant

A weather warning issued for Norfolk has been upgraded in severity by the Met Office.

Set to hit Norfolk between 3am and 9pm on Friday, February 18, Storm Eunice is predicted to cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds.

The Met Office has now issued an amber weather warning and stated there is a "good chance" that flying debris could result in a danger to life, with damage to buildings and power lines likely.

Roads, bridges and railway lines are expected to close, with delays and cancellations to public transport.

The amber warning for wind issued by The Met Office. - Credit: The Met Office

Large waves are predicted and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

People are warned to be aware of falling branches and trees being uprooted.

The amber weather warning covers the entire south of England, with a yellow warning for wind and snow set for northern England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

Storm Eunice is one of two storms expected to hit the county this week, with a yellow weather warning in place for Storm Dudley on Wednesday, February 16 and Thursday, February 17.



