News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Video

'Danger to life' warning for Norfolk as Storm Eunice set to hit county

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 12:07 PM February 16, 2022
Updated: 12:16 PM February 16, 2022
Waves crash against the defences at Walcott, but the risk of a sea change has subsided. Picture: ANT

The Met Office has upgraded the weather warning for wind to amber in Norfolk, signifying a danger to life. - Credit: Archant

A weather warning issued for Norfolk has been upgraded in severity by the Met Office.

Set to hit Norfolk between 3am and 9pm on Friday, February 18, Storm Eunice is predicted to cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds.

The Met Office has now issued an amber weather warning and stated there is a "good chance" that flying debris could result in a danger to life, with damage to buildings and power lines likely.

Roads, bridges and railway lines are expected to close, with delays and cancellations to public transport.

The amber weather warning for wind issued by The Met Office for Storm Eunice.

The amber warning for wind issued by The Met Office. - Credit: The Met Office

Large waves are predicted and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

People are warned to be aware of falling branches and trees being uprooted.

The amber weather warning covers the entire south of England, with a yellow warning for wind and snow set for northern England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

Storm Eunice is one of two storms expected to hit the county this week, with a yellow weather warning in place for Storm Dudley on Wednesday, February 16 and Thursday, February 17.


Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views.

Food and Drink

5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in Norwich

Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Valeria Navarro from The Tapas Lunch Company

Brexit border delays impacting Norfolk businesses

Derin Clark

person
Bertie Beck, who has a post-covid condition called PIMS, which affects children around a month afthe

Family raising awareness of rare post-Covid condition found in children

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon