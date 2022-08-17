Flash flooding hits parts of west Norfolk

A car struggling to get through flood water after about 44mm of rain fell in New Road, Whissonsett on Tuesday - Credit: Supplied

Parts of west Norfolk have been hit by torrential rain which has brought flash flooding to some areas of the county.

In King's Lynn more than 50mm of rainfall was reported at 6am on Wednesday morning (August 17).

Fire crews were called to at least six reports of flooding in and around the town on Wednesday and offered advice to neighbours.

Dan Holley, a forecaster at Weatherquest, said: "King's Lynn had a torrential downpour at around 6am this morning and gave over 50mm in some places.

"Showers will become increasingly confined to the southern and eastern parts of the county by this afternoon and more especially in Suffolk and Essex."

In New Road, Whissonsett on Tuesday, a car was pictured struggling to get through flood water after about 44mm of rain fell.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest had warned of flash floods, alongside a yellow weather warning from the Met Office.

Thunderstorms and torrential rain began on Tuesday (August 16) as the region saw continuous showers and thundery rain.

The downpour is expected to continue until Wednesday evening when the weather warning ends.

This high quantity of rain combined with the dryness of the ground makes flash flooding more likely.

Following a prolonged dry spell flash flooding is more likely due to the speed and quantity of the rain combined with how dry and hard the ground is.

The soil cannot absorb the moisture so it pools on the surface or it runs off and gathers elsewhere.

After weeks of sweltering weather, which has caused drought and left land parched, the Met Office’s yellow thunderstorm warning for Wednesday forecasts conditions in which “20-30mm of rain is possible within an hour”.

Communities in central, southern and eastern parts of England – and south-east Wales – could face flash flooding as well as transport disruption and power cuts.

They could be cut off by flooded roads, and the chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater may cause danger to life, the warning also adds.