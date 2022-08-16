Flash flooding could hit Norfolk as weather warning continues

Flash flooding is likely in Norfolk due to how dry the ground is after the drought - Credit: Ian Burt

Flash flooding could occur anywhere in Norfolk today with thunderstorms forecast to hit the county.

Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest has warned of flash floods, alongside a yellow weather warning from the Met Office.

Thunderstorms and torrential rain are forecast to begin at midday today with the entire region hit with continuous showers and thundery rain.

The storm will continue into the evening and will let up on Wednesday evening, when the weather warning ends.

This high quantity of rain combined with the dryness of the ground makes flash flooding more likely.

Following a prolonged dry spell, flash flooding is more likely due to the speed and quantity of the rain combined with how dry and hard the ground is.

The soil cannot absorb the moisture so it pools on the surface or it runs off and gathers elsewhere.

Weatherquest has said that there is no one area of the region that is more likely to be affected by flash flooding due to the ground being equally hard everywhere.

It will not just be areas near bodies of water that will be affected but drains and gardens too. Weatherquest said the ground will act like concrete.

That could make for a few soggy football fans tonight, if the storms arrive in Norwich, with around 27,000 spectators expected at Carrow Road as Norwich City take on Huddersfield in a 7.45pm kick-off.