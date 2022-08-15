This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week

Here is where thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2002

Norfolk is to be hit by thunderstorms this week prompting a yellow weather warning to be issued by the Met Office.

The storms follow a weekend of extreme heat that saw an amber weather warning in place for the county with temperatures reaching 33.2C in Marham.

While much of Norfolk is under the yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, it is likely to be the west of the county that will see the worst of the weather today (August 15).

Adam Dury, a meteorologist for Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: "There is a chance that thunderstorms will reach western and central parts of Norfolk by 2pm.

"The risk of isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue until midnight when drier conditions will return.

"There is a wider risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon affecting the whole of the region from 1pm.

"The storms will again be isolated so not everyone will be affected and this will be until the end of Tuesday.

"General showers may continue into Wednesday but it will be dry again by the end of the week."

The rain will be a welcome relief following a prolonged dry spell that has led to a drought being declared in the East of Anglia.

And the dry conditions mean there could be a risk of flooding from the downpours.

The weather warning from the Met Office states: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."