News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'I couldn't believe it' - West Norfolk villages hit by flash flooding

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:21 PM August 16, 2022
Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row.

Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row. - Credit: Julie Smart

Villages in west Norfolk have been hit by flash flooding after heavy rain.

Gaywood, South Wooton and Pott Row have seen drains overflowing, water levels reaching the height of car tyres and gardens flooded.

It comes after the area was it by torrential rain and a thunderstorm at about 3pm this afternoon.

Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row.

Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row. - Credit: Julie Smart

Julie Smart was visiting her mother in Pott Row, when Chapel Road, the main road through the village became flooded.

She said: "I didn't think it would rain, I'd only popped in to my mum's for five minutes before the heavy rain began to fall and we had a mini-thunderstorm.

"The gutters were overflowing, I've never seen anything like it before, it went up so quickly.

"I couldn't believe it, the water was coming up to the wheels of cars and many of them were having to turn around because it was too deep to drive through it.

Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row.

Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row. - Credit: Julie Smart

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view
  2. 2 'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave
  3. 3 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
  1. 4 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this week
  2. 5 Could some Norfolk schools be set for three-day weeks?
  3. 6 Landowner to close path after abuse from dog owners letting pets off lead
  4. 7 Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight
  5. 8 Brother and sister found dead in home were grieving beloved father
  6. 9 Police catch over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near fatal crash site
  7. 10 Man in 60s charged for drink driving and soliciting a prostitute in Norwich

"They usually sell eggs there, but if you'd wanted any today you'd have needed a boat."

Ms Smart said flooding had also spread to nearby Chequers Road, but said water levels had now gone back down again.

She added: "Thankfully it's gone down again now, but you couldn’t see the pavements and it flooded into my mums front garden.

Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row.

Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row. - Credit: Julie Smart

"No one had ever seen a flood as bad as this in the village." 

In Gaywood, firefighters from King's Lynn were called at about 4pm to Henry Bell Close and helped to secure the scene where there was three inch deep flooding.

Fire officers also went to Gayton Road in the village to give advice to those living there.

Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row.

Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row. - Credit: Julie Smart

There have also been reports of flooding in South Wooton, where one fire crew from Sandringham was sent to give advice.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said officers did not expect to see floods return later in the evening.

Norfolk Live News
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Burnham Market is rated one of the country's top villages to live in

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A virtually naked man fell asleep on top of a car in Cromer

Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended in Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon