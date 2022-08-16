'I couldn't believe it' - West Norfolk villages hit by flash flooding
- Credit: Julie Smart
Villages in west Norfolk have been hit by flash flooding after heavy rain.
Gaywood, South Wooton and Pott Row have seen drains overflowing, water levels reaching the height of car tyres and gardens flooded.
It comes after the area was it by torrential rain and a thunderstorm at about 3pm this afternoon.
Julie Smart was visiting her mother in Pott Row, when Chapel Road, the main road through the village became flooded.
She said: "I didn't think it would rain, I'd only popped in to my mum's for five minutes before the heavy rain began to fall and we had a mini-thunderstorm.
"The gutters were overflowing, I've never seen anything like it before, it went up so quickly.
"I couldn't believe it, the water was coming up to the wheels of cars and many of them were having to turn around because it was too deep to drive through it.
"They usually sell eggs there, but if you'd wanted any today you'd have needed a boat."
Ms Smart said flooding had also spread to nearby Chequers Road, but said water levels had now gone back down again.
She added: "Thankfully it's gone down again now, but you couldn’t see the pavements and it flooded into my mums front garden.
"No one had ever seen a flood as bad as this in the village."
In Gaywood, firefighters from King's Lynn were called at about 4pm to Henry Bell Close and helped to secure the scene where there was three inch deep flooding.
Fire officers also went to Gayton Road in the village to give advice to those living there.
There have also been reports of flooding in South Wooton, where one fire crew from Sandringham was sent to give advice.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said officers did not expect to see floods return later in the evening.