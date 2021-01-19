Delivery van towed from deep water on road closed due to flood risk

Video

Published: 2:40 PM January 19, 2021

Eddie Harvey, owner of J.E.M. Recovery, in the water to attach the tow chain to the Asda van stranded in the flood water under the rail bridge on Green Lane between Great Plumstead and Thorpe End.

A councillor has criticised the minority of drivers who are ignoring road closure signs on a flooding hotspot after a van had to be rescued.

The Asda delivery van became stuck in just over three feet of water in a dip under a railway bridge on Green Lane, between Great Plumstead and Thorpe End, at around 10am on January 19.

Eddie Harvey, owner of J.E.M. Recovery, wades into the water to attach the tow chain to the Asda van stranded in the flood water under the rail bridge on Green Lane between Great Plumstead and Thorpe End.

It happened as rainfall caused flooding in other parts of the county, ahead of the arrival of Storm Christoph and just after a couple of weeks after the same area of road flooded before Christmas.

A mother-of-two and her children had to be rescued on December 23 by a heroic stranger after her car became trapped in deep water and the following day firefighters had to break a car window to rescue a man and woman in similar circumstances.

The road was temporarily closed after those incidents for highways investigations to make the road safer and warning signs and barriers were put up at either end.

The flood water under the rail bridge on Green Lane, between Great Plumstead and Thorpe End.

Ian Mackie, who represents Thorpe St Andrew at Norfolk County Council, said: "I'm very disappointed. Yet again another vehicle is ignoring clear signage. It is a small minority but people need to take personal responsibility for themselves as well as the people who come out to rescue them."

Norfolk county councillor Ian Mackie.

He said he was alerted to another van becoming trapped in the floodwater on the morning of January 19.

Mr Mackie added he had seen videos of people moving the road closure barriers to get onto the section of road which would be closed for several weeks.

The councillor said highways officials, Broadland District Council and Network Rail were working together to come up with short-term and long-term solutions to improve the safety of that road.

The flood water under the rail bridge on Green Lane between Great Plumstead and Thorpe End.

Possible changes could include additional warning signs for drivers and a review of the whole drainage situation.

Eddie Harvey, transport manager of Beccles-based J.E.M Breakdown and Recovery, helped tow out the van and said the driver was not injured.

The Asda van is recovered from the flood water under the rail bridge on Green Lane between Great Plumstead and Thorpe End.

He said he has been called to the spot on Green Lane four times over the past six month and had to duck under the water to hook his equipment onto the front of the van.

"Today the flooding was excessive," Mr Harvey said. "There should be more signs to indicate possible flooding."



