Nine Norfolk flood alerts ahead of Storm Christoph

Published: 7:59 AM January 19, 2021 Updated: 8:32 AM January 19, 2021

Flood warnings are in place in parts of Norfolk as the UK braces itself for Storm Christoph.

The nine alerts, meaning people should be prepared for flooding, are in the following locations:

Hundred Foot Washes in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire;

Little Ouse River and River Thet in Suffolk and Norfolk;

River Nar in Norfolk;

River Burn from Southgate to Waterden to Burnham Thorpe;

River Waveney from Diss to the River Dove to Ellingham, including Bungay;

The tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne;

The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water;

The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water;

Welney Causeway in Norfolk.

Two crews of firefighters are currently on the scene of surface floodwater on the A140 in Long Stratton after being called out just after 5.20am.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service control room operator said traffic was being directed in the area.

Firefighters from Wells were also called out just before 7.30am to a property on Burnham Road, South Creake, which had been flooded.

There are also reports that flooding has blocked Mill Lane in Shotesham St Mary near Newton Flotman, south of Norwich, between the A140 and Norwich Road.

Zoe Johnson, forecaster from Norwich-based Weatherquest, said East Anglia would avoid the worst effects of Storm Christoph.

But she added that there was risk of local flooding because the ground was already saturated from previous heavy rain.

She said it would be some high winds with some rain today and tomorrow but the worst of the rain was expected from midnight tomorrow.