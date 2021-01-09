Road closed after dramatic rescue of drivers stranded in flood water

Published: 7:09 AM January 9, 2021

A firefighter wades through deep water to a submerged car under the rail bridge at Green Lane. - Credit: Alex and Matt Emmerson

A road where people have had to be dramatically rescued from cars due to flooding has been closed.

On Christmas Eve, a man and woman were rescued from a car which was submerged in flood water under the railway bridge at Green Lane, between Thorpe End and Great Plumstead.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service firefighter waded through the water, broke the window of the car and pulled out the people inside.

That came a day after Whitney McKernan-Sullivan, 28, and her two children were rescued by a stranger after the car they were in became stranded in flood water at the same spot.

People living nearby said the way the road dips at that point means it often floods in heavy rain - and called for more action to be taken to stop drivers putting themselves in danger at such times.

And, following a Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service investigation, the road has now been temporarily closed.

Green Lane, between Thorpe End and Great Plumstead, has been closed after flooding. - Credit: Norfolk County Council Highways

Ian Mackie, who represents Thorpe St Andrew at Norfolk County Council, urged drivers to heed the closure and not to risk going through water which collects beneath the bridge.

Norfolk county councillor Ian Mackie. - Credit: Ian Mackie

He said: "I have been working closely with the various agencies and Norfolk Highways to put in place swift short term warnings, a medium term set of interventions that are being designed for installation, such as further warning signs and water depth signs, and exploring longer term solutions.

"The road has a Temporary Closure Notice in place enforced by law, and I have asked for this to remain in place for as long as needed.

"Signs were erected and I am pleased to report that these have been strengthened by the county council highways team.

"Please do not risk your property or yourselves by trying to navigate these signs or the water."

Mr Mackie said the area forms a natural pond where the road dips down to go beneath the railway line.

He said: "There is warning signage and over the last two years we have worked to add additional drainage and run-offs into the nearby fields.

"However, with a months rain in just 24 hours, the system was overwhelmed and the natural geography understandably created the pool.

"This must be the deepest I’ve ever known it in 15 years."