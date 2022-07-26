Overnight road closures on A11 - with nightly disruption until autumn

Overnight road closures are in place along the A11 this week - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Major road reconstruction is continuing to take place on the A11 with overnight closures on part of the carriageway to be carried out until autumn.

The northbound carriageway from Attleborough to Thickthorn will be closed this week between 8pm and 6pm until Saturday, July 30, as work takes place to remove the existing safety barrier.

Traffic travelling northbound can divert along the A1066 before joining the A140 north and then the A47 towards Thickthorn.

From Monday (August 1) until Thursday (August 4), vegetation clearance along the A11 will include the closure of the B1135 on August 1 and August 2.

During those dates, drivers wishing to exit the A11 at the Tuttles Lane junction can join the B1172 at Thickthorn.

From Monday, August 8, resurfacing of the northbound carriageway will be carried out from Monday to Friday from 8pm until 6am each night.

The roadworks taking place between Spooner Row and Tuttles have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started earlier this year with long delays experienced by drivers.

Having initially been laid in the 1990s, decades of use have left the road in need of vital upgrades which will improve safety, boost ride quality and reduce noise for drivers.

The £60m project will also see replacement kerbs installed, the drainage system refurbished, safety barriers replaced, new road markings and new reflective road studs (cat’s eyes).

While the carriageway has been reduced to one lane in both directions, the speed limit has been reduced to 40mph in order to ensure the safety of workers and the travelling public.

Once completed, Highways England says the works will improve the safety of the road surface and provide a smoother and quieter journey for road users.

The lifespan of the road surface is anticipated to be extended by up to 50 more years, with fewer future closures for maintenance repairs, meaning more reliable journeys for road users.

In April, about 32 CCTV columns were installed between Wymondham and Norwich as part of National Highways' project.

The overall works are expected to be completed in June 2023.