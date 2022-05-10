News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Long delays on A11 as weeks of roadworks begin

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:23 AM May 10, 2022
Drivers are facing long delays on the A11 this morning as up to six weeks of roadworks begin. 

There will be lane closures in place on the A11 from Attleborough to the A47 Thickthorn roundabout due to concrete carriageway reconstruction.

The works, which started on Tuesday, May 10, are in two sections.

The A11 northbound Spooner Row B1172 entry slip road closure will be in place until June 30. 

The A11 northbound Browick Road B1135 entry slip road closure will be in place until May 20. 

This has been causing queues in the area this morning.

There is currently slow traffic on A11 Wymondham bypass both ways between the B1077 Queens Road (Besthorpe Interchange) and the B1135 Spinks Lane, Dereham/Hethersett turn off.

For more information about the roadworks and closures visit National Highways website here.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

