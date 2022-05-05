News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of A11 reduced to 40mph speed limit due to roadwork preparation

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:45 PM May 5, 2022
New CCTV and average speed cameras are set to be be installed on the A11.

New CCTV masts are set to be be installed on the A11 - Credit: Archant

Part of the A11 in Norfolk has had its speed limit reduced to 40mph as workers prepare for a reconstruction scheme to begin.

The A11 from Spooner Row to the Tuttles Interchange in Wymondham will see its speed limit reduced as CCTV masts that are waiting to be installed are considered to be a "verge side hazard".

According to National Highways, traffic is not allowed to travel at the national speed limit when these hazards are in place.

Work will see concrete surface repairs and maintenance to the carriageways, while new CCTV cameras are installed.

A 40mph limit will be in place on the road until May 29.

The work is part of a £60m project by National Highways to replace the concrete surface of the A11 between Spooner Row and the Tuttles Lane interchange.

It is set to be completed in spring 2023. 

