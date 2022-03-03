£60m roadworks that will last until 2023 to start on A11

Work on the stretch of the A11 between Spooner Row and Tuttles Interchange is expected to last until 2023. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

A stretch of the A11 is set to be reconstructed and resurfaced as part of a £60 million upgrade.

National Highways will begin work on relaying the concrete surface of the A11 between Spooner Row and the Tuttles Lane interchange at Wymondham on Wednesday, April 20.

While work takes place on the northbound carriageway, drivers will travel on the southbound carriageway with a lane of traffic in each direction.

When work switches to the southbound carriageway, this arrangement will be reversed.

During the work, which is expected to be completed in spring 2023, the speed limit will be reduced to 40mph.

To help traffic flow during this time, National Highways will urge drivers wanting to travel on this section of the A11 to use a dispersal route along the A1066 and the A140.

Martin Fellows, National Highways regional director, said: “The A11 is a vital route used by 45,000 drivers every day for work journeys and home deliveries, visits to friends and family, and the movement of goods and services.

"However, the road surface of this stretch is more than 25 years old and despite serving us well, is coming to the end of its life and needs reconstruction.

“We appreciate that living, working or travelling in and around Norfolk while this major construction project takes place might not be easy, and we will do all we can to minimise disruption.

"Upgrading this stretch of the A11 between Spooner Row and Tuttles Interchange is a massive job and it is important to us that all road user, residents and businesses feel the benefits of a safer and quieter road as soon as possible.”

After being laid in the 1990s, the stretch of road is in need of upgrades, with the concrete surface set to be completely removed along with some of the road's foundations.

It will then be rebuilt using recycled material and a new asphalt road surface.

The work will be completed in stages to allow the road to remain open with a reduced capacity.

Between May 2022 and December 2022, the northbound carriageway will be closed for improvement work with the southbound carriageway remaining open.