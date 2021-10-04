Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in

Published: 11:06 AM October 4, 2021

Situation improving but filling stations still hot points for traffic in Norfolk - Credit: PA

Queues at petrol stations in Norfolk and Waveney appear to be subsiding this week amid claims from chancellor Rishi Sunak that the fuel situation is "improving."

Members of the armed forces have been drafted in and are arriving at depots across the country to deliver fuel to petrol stations.

Despite Mr Sunak stating that the situation is "getting better", the Petrol Retailers Association said 22pc of filling stations in London and the South East still do not have fuel.

Things do seem to be improving on Norfolk roads but filling stations remain hot points in the county for traffic.

Traffic in Earlham Road, near the Fiveways roundabout, is slow-moving as people wait at the Tesco fuel pumps.

The Morrisons' petrol station in Riverside has significant traffic building in the area causing delays in Koblenz Avenue.

Elsewhere in Norwich there is queueing traffic near the Ipswich Road Shell garage and the BP garage in Mousehold Lane.

There are also delays on the A47 at Acle as drivers wait to enter the roundabout.

In Waveney there are queues at the entrance of the Oulton Broad North Shell garage which is backing up along Normanston Drive.

While queues are subsiding the fuel shortage is till causing issues for bus operators in Norfolk.

Sanders Bus Company, based in North Walsham, had to cancel all services Sunday due to fuel stocks running dangerously low.

The affect on public transport has been impacting upon tourism in Norfolk, causing difficulties for tour operators and concerned members of the public cancelling trips due to fears of fuel shortages.

Last week key workers also spoke about the impact upon their ability to deliver vital services with carers in particular been affected.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.