Bus firm takes 'drastic action' as fuel runs short

Published: 8:31 AM October 3, 2021

All bus services run by Sanders Coaches have been cancelled today (Sunday, October 3) due to the fuel crisis.

The North Walsham-based firm announced on Friday it was limiting some weekend services while it awaited a fuel delivery.

But managing director Charles Sanders has said all Sunday services would be unable to run.

Mr Sanders said: "We have been ordering our fuel well in advance but today an order that had been in place 10 days was not delivered.

A Sanders Coaches bus in North Walsham. - Credit: Archant

"Even worse was we had no prior notification that it would not come.

"We have now had to take some drastic action to conserve what little fuel we have to ensure children get to school next week and we can operate at least some services."

The services affected are the CH1 and CH2 (connecting Wells and Holt to North Walsham), the 5A (running from North Walsham to Norwich), and the 44 - X44 and 44A, which connect Holt and Sheringham to Norwich.

Mr Sanders said it was "disappointing" the buses could not run.

He added: "Having been told this week the situation was easing and having ordered well in advance and been given a guaranteed delivery date we have still found ourselves in this position.

"I am very disappointed to have to let people down but if we run out there will be massive childcare issues across the county for parents with children unable to attend school.

"I am sincerely hoping that someone can get this resolved asap."

