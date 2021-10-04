News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sanders Coaches confirms timetabled services operating again

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:09 PM October 4, 2021    Updated: 4:23 PM October 4, 2021
Sanders Coaches in North Walsham. The company is running a shuttle bus service to help out people travelling between Mundesley and Cromer during a two-week road closure. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Sanders Coaches has announced that all of its timetabled services are operating until the end of Wednesday.

Having had to cancel its services yesterday (Sunday, October 3) as a result of the fuel shortages, the bus company confirmed on Twitter that its services would be operating again on a reduced timetable for the first half of the week.

Last week, Charles Sanders, managing director of the company, said: "We have been ordering our fuel well in advance but today an order that had been in place 10 days was not delivered.

"Even worse was we had no prior notification that it would not come.

"We have now had to take some drastic action to conserve what little fuel we have to ensure children get to school next week and we can operate at least some services."

