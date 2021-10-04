Sanders Coaches confirms timetabled services operating again

Published: 4:09 PM October 4, 2021 Updated: 4:23 PM October 4, 2021

Sanders Coaches in North Walsham. The company is running a shuttle bus service to help out people travelling between Mundesley and Cromer during a two-week road closure. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Sanders Coaches has announced that all of its timetabled services are operating until the end of Wednesday.

Having had to cancel its services yesterday (Sunday, October 3) as a result of the fuel shortages, the bus company confirmed on Twitter that its services would be operating again on a reduced timetable for the first half of the week.

We are pleased to say that all of our timetabled services are running today, tomorrow and Wednesday. Further updates will be posted daily. — Sanders Coaches (@SandersCoaches) October 4, 2021

Last week, Charles Sanders, managing director of the company, said: "We have been ordering our fuel well in advance but today an order that had been in place 10 days was not delivered.

"Even worse was we had no prior notification that it would not come.

"We have now had to take some drastic action to conserve what little fuel we have to ensure children get to school next week and we can operate at least some services."

For more information please visit our website, https://t.co/moyIgCJWh8

for up-to date timtables please visit https://t.co/7d9quF76Ay pic.twitter.com/VX1gfNGckd — Sanders Coaches (@SandersCoaches) October 4, 2021

For more information about Sanders Coaches' timetable, click here.