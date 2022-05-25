Major road to close for resurfacing works costing £81,000

The A146 Loddon Road will be closed between Loddon and Norwich at Holverston at the end of May - Credit: Google

A section of a major road in Norfolk will close for resurfacing works at the end of the month.

The A146 Loddon Road will be closed at Holverston between Norwich and Loddon for three nights from Monday, May 30.

The engineering works will see a section of the road resurfaced at a cost of £81,000.

Norfolk County Council has said it is necessary to close the road to all through traffic for the duration of the works in order for it to be carried out safely.

Work will begin at 7pm and finish by 6am and a fully-signed diversion route will be in place.

The roadworks follow a fortnight of disruption caused by the ongoing resurfacing work on the A11.

Long delays and gridlock on roads through towns along the A11 have caused frustration for drivers in the county.

