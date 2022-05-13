Why are there roadworks on the A11?

Roadworks begin on the A11 for a year. The view from the bridge at Spooner Row. May 2022 Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

One of Norfolk's major roads will see disruption over the next year as engineers work to modernise the road's surface.

The A11, which connects Norwich to Thetford, will have its existing concrete road surface removed to be replaced by an asphalt surface alongside other repairs and improvements.

The roadworks taking place between Spooner Row and Tuttles have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started earlier this month with long delays experienced by drivers.

Bus services have also been disrupted due to the works, with First Bus changing the routes of a number of its services.

The complete project hopes to be completed by June 2023 and is being undertaken in different phases.

Here is everything you need to know about the A11 resurfacing scheme.

Why are the roadworks taking place?

The eastern region has the highest concentration of concrete roads in the country, including the A11 and the A12.

Half of the concrete roads are earmarked for repairs or will be replaced over the next five years.

The carriageway between Spooner Row and Tuttles junction is being reconstructed and re-laid in both directions.

Highways England says will improve the safety of the road surface and provide a smoother and quieter journey for road users.

Once complete, the lifespan of the road surface will be extended by up to 50 more years, with fewer future closures for maintenance repairs, meaning more reliable journeys for road users.

The scheme is expected to be finished by June 2023.

How will travel be impacted?

The scheme will use a contraflow system to keep the A11 open during the reconstruction of the road.

This will mean that the carriageway will be reduced to one lane in both directions as we work, whilst the speed limit will be reduced to 40mph in order to ensure the safety of workers and the travelling public.

Highways England say that the maximum delay for traffic travelling northbound on the A11 at peak times will be 14.1 minutes.

A map of the dispersal route that will be in place during the works - Credit: Highways England

Drivers travelling southbound can expect a maximum of 10 minute delays at peak times.

Some slip roads will be closed for an extended period of time during the works.

When and where will road alterations and closures be in place?

There will be a number of road alterations and closures during the roadworks.

From May 15 to May 29, 2022, work may cause additional noise between the hours of 8pm and 6am the following morning.



