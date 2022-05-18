Drivers facing long delays as A11 roadworks continue

Delays of 25 minutes have been reported on the A11 with congestion centred around Thickthorn roundabout - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Drivers are facing long delays along a major Norfolk road as disruption caused by construction work continues.

Delays of up to 25 minutes can be expected along the A11 this morning (May 18).

According to AA traffic sensors, congestion is particularly bad at the Thickthorn roundabout.

There is reportedly very slow traffic in both directions between the B1077 Queen's Road at Attleborough and the roundabout.

Heavy traffic can be seen from Attleborough to Wymondham along the trunk road as well as in and around the towns.

Locals in Attleborough reported that traffic had become gridlocked on Monday (May 16) due to roadworks in Besthorpe Road.

This is expected to be completed by the end of today.

It was revealed that the A11 roadwork projects could take until 2025 to complete, potentially causing drivers years of disruption.

