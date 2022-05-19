Drivers face delays on A11 - and the bulk of the work has yet to begin
- Credit: Mike Page
These aerial images show how drivers are being disrupted by work on the A11 - before the bulk of the work has even begun.
Preparatory work, ahead of reconstructing the carriageway on the A11 between Spooner Row and the Tuttles Interchange in both directions, started earlier this month.
As these pictures from aerial photographer Mike Page show, part of that work is to remove the central reservation on the road near Wymondham, so a contraflow system can be put in place.
National Highways said the work will extend the life of the road surface by 50 years.
However, even the preparatory work has caused anger, with drivers complaining of long delays.
Business owners and civic leaders in Wymondham have said it is also having an impact on the town.
And when the work starts fully - from Sunday, May 29 - it will mean the road will be reduced to one lane in both directions, while the speed limit will be cut to 40mph.
National Highways is encouraging local traffic to avoid the road and use the A1066 and A140 via Diss instead.
The work is due to last until June 2023.