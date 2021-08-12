Six things to do in north Norfolk when it's raining

Published: 5:34 PM August 12, 2021

Steve Harmer at the Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham. Picture: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

Most go to the north Norfolk coast to visit its sandy beaches and soak up the sun, but what happens if it rains? Here are some suggestions.

Cromer Record Fair

This regular record fair offers something for all collectors from garage rock to funk and soul, with a wide mix of sellers.

Located in Cromer Community Centre, the fair is usually held from Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm, however it is best to check its Facebook page.

JR's Stomp Dine Strike

Ben Ludbrook, hospitaliity manager, at JR's in North Walsham which hoped to open again in July. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

There's something for all the family at this entertainment complex which features an American diner, children's play area and bowling alley, as well as a number of arcade machines.

JR's opens from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 8pm, and until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

On Sundays the area is open until 8pm.

North Norfolk Railway

The North Norfolk Railway line which runs from Sheringham to Holt. Photo: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

It is all steam ahead on the north Norfolk coast as you ride from the Victorian seaside resort of Sheringham to the Georgian town of Holt, with stops in Weybourne and Kelling Heath Park along the way.

They also have a jam-packed events programme, which is priced separately, including their popular gin train and the Norfolk Lights Express which launched last Christmas and is set to return and brighten up those dark winter nights once more.

Trains run from 10am to around 6pm, for a clearer timetable visit: https://www.nnrailway.co.uk/timetable_fares/

Norfolk Motorcycle Museum

Based in North Walsham, this quirky museum is stuffed full of historic motorcycles from across the years.

The museum opens everyday from 10am to 4pm.

Cromer Museum

The Henry Blogg Museum, Cromer - Credit: Richard James Taylor

Located in the town centre, Cromer Museum is packed full of artefacts from the town's history.

The museum features a wide range of displays from fossils to fishing equipment.

Cromer Museum 10am to 4pm weekdays and 12pm until 4pm on weekends.

Sheringham Museum at the Mo

One of Sheringham's famous lifeboats on show at the town's seafront museum.Photo: KAREN BETHELL - Credit: Archant

This museum which focuses on Sheringham's seafaring history has attracted visitors from across the world due to its large exhibition of Dutch fishing ganseys.