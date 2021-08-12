Six things to do in north Norfolk when it's raining
- Credit: Archant
Most go to the north Norfolk coast to visit its sandy beaches and soak up the sun, but what happens if it rains? Here are some suggestions.
Cromer Record Fair
This regular record fair offers something for all collectors from garage rock to funk and soul, with a wide mix of sellers.
Located in Cromer Community Centre, the fair is usually held from Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm, however it is best to check its Facebook page.
JR's Stomp Dine Strike
There's something for all the family at this entertainment complex which features an American diner, children's play area and bowling alley, as well as a number of arcade machines.
JR's opens from Monday to Thursday, 10am to 8pm, and until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
You may also want to watch:
On Sundays the area is open until 8pm.
North Norfolk Railway
Most Read
- 1 Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down
- 2 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
- 3 Several in hospital after mass fight in city centre
- 4 7 of the best restaurants in Norfolk picked by readers
- 5 'Just not sustainable': Trio of Norfolk venues scale back opening hours
- 6 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
- 7 Sodden floorboards and pet fur - couple's holiday let nightmare
- 8 Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity
- 9 'I don't feel safe here anymore' - Neighbours speak out after city brawl
- 10 GCSE results 2021: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney
It is all steam ahead on the north Norfolk coast as you ride from the Victorian seaside resort of Sheringham to the Georgian town of Holt, with stops in Weybourne and Kelling Heath Park along the way.
They also have a jam-packed events programme, which is priced separately, including their popular gin train and the Norfolk Lights Express which launched last Christmas and is set to return and brighten up those dark winter nights once more.
Trains run from 10am to around 6pm, for a clearer timetable visit: https://www.nnrailway.co.uk/timetable_fares/
Norfolk Motorcycle Museum
Based in North Walsham, this quirky museum is stuffed full of historic motorcycles from across the years.
The museum opens everyday from 10am to 4pm.
Cromer Museum
Located in the town centre, Cromer Museum is packed full of artefacts from the town's history.
The museum features a wide range of displays from fossils to fishing equipment.
Cromer Museum 10am to 4pm weekdays and 12pm until 4pm on weekends.
Sheringham Museum at the Mo
This museum which focuses on Sheringham's seafaring history has attracted visitors from across the world due to its large exhibition of Dutch fishing ganseys.