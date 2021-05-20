Museum inundated after opening for first time since 2019

Published: 7:07 AM May 20, 2021

A museum has been inundated with visitors after it opened for the first time since October 2019.

Sheringham Museum has remained closed throughout the pandemic, but on Wednesday it was like it had never been away with guests flooding through the doors.

Visitors were greeted by new exhibitions including an interactive war memorial and a display of over 40 Dutch children's fishing ganseys.

The museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and the 10th anniversary of its current site at The Mo, with a celebration planned for August.

The Forrester's Centenary, one of the eight historic lifeboats on display at Sheringham Museum.

New exhibits showing the story of Sheringham’s past, its geology and palaeontology, social history, and more have also been installed to celebrate the museum's 30th year.

Chair of the museum Tim Groves said: "We've had quite a busy morning and it's been quite gratifying really.

"Like most museums we've been shut due to the pandemic, but we've worked very hard on getting some of the displays up to scratch and putting in new displays as well.

"We opened our legacy project for the two world wars which is an interactive war memorial and this major display of ganseys, they've got quite a worldwide following and so have we because of them.

Traditional fishermen's ganseys on show at Sheringham Museum.

"We've built up quite a reputation for our knowledge of ganseys and there's been quite a few people coming today especially to see the exhibition.

"'We've all been working really hard here and hopefully the landscape as to what we can do and can't do will change at the end of June, so fingers crossed."

Due to the current restrictions, the museum has had to take on more staff and must have six people on site at all times, as a result of this it has cut its opening hours until all restrictions are likely lifted in June.

The museum will now open on Wednesdays, Thursdays Fridays and Saturdays from 11am and 4pm.

Visitors are being encouraged to book a time slot on its website before arrival, however there will also be a number of walk-in spaces.

Traditional fishermen's ganseys on show at Sheringham Museum.




