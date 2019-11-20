Search

Advanced search

Video

What is it like aboard the new Norfolk Lights Express?

PUBLISHED: 20:54 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:54 20 November 2019

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Norfolk is on track for a dazzling festive season following the launch of a heritage railway's first-ever Norfolk Lights Express.

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Scores of people flocked to the North Norfolk Railway at Sheringham on Wednesday to be part of the first of these special services, which wind their way after dark through the forests and fields to Holt and back.

But the train, driven by steam locomotive 76084, is any thing but dark.

It is bedecked in a rainbow of coloured lights, which are connected by 2.5 miles of electrical cable.

Railway spokesman Trevor Eady said: "I'm astounded by what we've actually achieved.

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"There are scenes of deer and things set up in the landscape as you go along, The train is GPS tracked, so as it goes past certain points the lights on those scenes will go on or off."

As the train passes under the bridge at Weybourne station a flurry of artificial snow is set off by the GPS system, adding to the 'winter wonderland' feel.

Mr Eady said: "There's are also 90 floodlights on the whole train which shine different colours out onto the landscape as you go along."

Christine and Norman Wilson, from Cambridge, were among the first guests to experience the Norfolk Lights Express. They both said they thought the service would be a success.

Mel Smith and Sharon Sweeney. Picture: Victoria PertusaMel Smith and Sharon Sweeney. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Wilson said: "It was like a magic forest. All sorts of multi-coloured lights shining on the trees. It was lovely, spectacular."

Mrs Wilson added: "There's one or two scenes - there's deer in the forest and things like that.

"For children, it must look like an enchanted forest, so they look out for elves and pixies and so on."

Mr Eady added: "This is something not just for the children, but also for the adults, and hopefully it will bring people into the area as well."

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The experience starts with a rendition of Queen's Can't Stop Me Now, performed from the top of the footbridge over the tracks.

The railway is running a total of 55 of the services in the lead-up to New Year's Eve, in addition to the Santa Special trains they run each year.

For more information, visit www.nnrailway.co.uk.

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Trevor Eadie, Marketing Manager. Picture:Victoria PertusaTrevor Eadie, Marketing Manager. Picture:Victoria Pertusa

Trevor Eadie, Marketing Manager. Picture: Victoria PertusaTrevor Eadie, Marketing Manager. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Norfolk Lights Express launches in Sheringham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Two sex-trafficked women rescued by police in Norwich

Two women have been taken to a place of safety suspected of being trafficked into Norwich for sex. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman who collapsed outside bar claims drink was spiked

A 23-year-old woman said she had her drink spiked at Long John's bar in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former city brewery founder described as the ‘most appalling man’

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists