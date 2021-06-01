Motorcycle museum opens seven days a week to claw back business

Published: 4:36 PM June 1, 2021

The owner of a town motorcycle museum has been opening his attraction seven days a week in an attempt to claw back missed business from lockdown.

Steve Harmer at Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham, was allowed to open for the first time this year last month and says he has seen a steady stream of visitors since reopening.

The museum had been shut since December last year, but was allowed to open following the easing of lockdown restrictions in May, which saw indoor tourist attractions allowed to reopen.

Mr Harmer said the additional hours had meant the museum was gradually catching up with lockdown losses.

Mr Harmer said: "It's not been too bad at all really, we had a slow start but we're now getting a few in at the moment.

Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham with is run by father and son team George and Steve Harmer.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

"Our main thing is trying to get our opening hours updated with Google and Facebook so people know that we're opening seven days a week.

"We're gradually catching up because we're usually closed Sundays and Mondays, but we're trying to do seven days a week at the moment.

"We're getting quite a few people in considering how few people there are in this area, which we're getting a small percentage of, which is good.

Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham with is run by father and son team George and Steve Harmer.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2017 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"Most people are holidaymakers coming down, which is good for the area and good for the local economy."

He said he felt more comfortable and confident to open the museum than last year due to the success of the vaccination programme.

Mr Harmer added: "Last year we were restricted a little bit because there was no vaccinations or anything.

Norfolk Motorcycle Museum in North Walsham with is run by father and son team George and Steve Harmer. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"It was a little bit of a tricky period to open up in with lots of people coming on holiday.

"We're still a masked zone, but restrictions are a little bit better on the distancing front and most people who are coming in have had jabs so it's a little bit safer.

"In a couple of weeks' time when I've had my second jab I think I will feel even safer."

Norfolk Motorcycle Museum is open everyday from 10am to 4:30pm.

This picture shows North Norfolk Motorcycle Museum. Photo: Colin Finch - Credit: Colin Finch



