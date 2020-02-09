Search

Storm Ciara: Swimming pool closed as part of roof falls off

PUBLISHED: 12:53 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 09 February 2020

The swimming pool at Splash Leisure Centre in Sheringham has closed after part of the roof fell off Credit: Main image Mark Bullimore, small image Leah Caudz

Archant

The swimming pool at Splash Leisure and Fitness Centre in Sheringham has been closed, after part of the roof collapsed.

Part of the roof at the Splash Leisure Centre in Sheringham fell down at around 11am on Sunday. Picture: Leah Caudz.Part of the roof at the Splash Leisure Centre in Sheringham fell down at around 11am on Sunday. Picture: Leah Caudz.

A spokesman for the centre confirmed that a section of the roof had fallen down and that the pool had been shut.

The spokesman added that no-one had been hurt.

Splash also posted on its Facebook page: "Our pool is closed today due to unforeseen circumstances, we are working to resolve it as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Fallen trees, power cuts and cancelled trains - how Storm Ciara is battering Norfolk

"We will keep posting updates as we know more information. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

People have also taken to social media to report the news.

A member of the Enjoy Sheringham More Facebook group wrote: "Section of the roof has just blown off at Splash!

READ MORE: Storm Ciara: Attractions closed as high winds hit Norfolk

"They were closing the pool as I left off from my gym sesh.

"Not sure if they've now closed it completely so check before venturing out."

North Norfolk District Council is building a new £12.6m state-of-the-art leisure centre, which will replace the existing Splash, which will remain open until the new centre is complete.

The new centre is due to open in summer 2021.

