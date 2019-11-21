£1m funding boost for new Splash leisure centre

Sheringham Leisure Centre October 2019 Photo: Submitted Archant

A new state of the art leisure centre in Sheringham has received £1 million of funding towards its construction.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheringham Leisure Centre October 2019 Photo: Submitted Sheringham Leisure Centre October 2019 Photo: Submitted

The money, from Sports England, will contribute to the £12.5m project, which will replace the existing 31-year old Splash leisure centre with new facilities.

A requirement of the funding was that the leisure centre would be an asset to the community and promote health and well-being to local residents and visitors.

Charles Johnston, Sport England's property director, said: "We're delighted that we're able to provide National Lottery funding to help create this superb new leisure centre for the community in Sheringham.

"It will offer users a choice of sporting and wider activities, which is crucial in encouraging people to live more active and healthy lives."

Project manager, Carl Ellis, left, with North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Bütikofer, second left; Mayor of Sheringham, Madeleine Ashcroft, centre; and architects from Saunders Boston, Henry Villanueva, and Aylin Buhur, with a shovel of earth to mark the start of construction of the new multi-million pound Splash leisure centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Project manager, Carl Ellis, left, with North Norfolk District Council leader Sarah Bütikofer, second left; Mayor of Sheringham, Madeleine Ashcroft, centre; and architects from Saunders Boston, Henry Villanueva, and Aylin Buhur, with a shovel of earth to mark the start of construction of the new multi-million pound Splash leisure centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On the ground floor of the centre there will be a dedicated 'Changing Places' facility, which offers more space than standard accessible changing spaces and equipment including a height adjustable changing bench and a hoist.

You may also want to watch:

A 'pool pod', a type of swimming pool lift, will be available for safe and dignified entry into the swimming pool, offering greater independence for people with a wide range of mobility difficulties.

Mr Johnston said: "At Sport England we want everyone to have the chance to experience the benefits that come with being more active, ranging from mental and physical wellbeing to personal development.

"Creating excellent environments such as this centre, where people feel welcome and have a great experience, play an essential role in enabling them to become more active and healthier."

The new centre will also include a six-lane, 25-metre pool, a 13-metre learner pool with an adjustable depth floor, fitness suite, community rooms, multi-purpose studios, a spin studio and a café.

Other features of the centre include a colourful splash pad and learner pool for children to enjoy whilst they can improve their confidence in the water which was a key element of the design, and a range of portable, fun equipment such as inflatables will be offered during timetabled sessions.

Splash will remain open while the new leisure centre is built on a different part of the site.

The new leisure centre is due to open for summer 2021.