Pictures show scale of Sandringham's sea of flowers

Gallery

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

The sea of flowers at the gates of the Sandringham has swelled, as thousands of mourners flock to the Norfolk estate to pay their respects to the late Queen.

The mass of tributes now spreads far from the site's Norwich Gates and towards the road.

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

The spot has become a focus for national grief since news of the Queen's death was announced on Thursday evening.

Mourners not only from Norfolk but further afield have travelled to the estate to pay their respects.

Visitors of all ages have been leaving messages of condolences, along with their floral tributes.

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Similar scenes have occurred outside other royal residences around the country.

At Sandringham, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the growing numbers of people, with the road beside the gates closed to traffic and floodlights put along it, with police controlling roads into the estate.

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

King Charles III has now been proclaimed as the new Sovereign following a ceremony at St James's Palace in London and the proclamations continue today throughout Norfolk.

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Details of the Queen's funeral have since been announced, which is due to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

And calls have been made for Her Majesty to receive the epithet, 'Elizabeth the Dutiful'.

People arrived early on Sunday morning, to pay their respecrts to HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Solomon Reeds (9) from Norwich, lays some flowers at the Norwich Gates. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

People arrived early on Sunday morning, to pay their respecrts to HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

At the Norwich Gates in Sandringham, a sea of flowers have been laid in memory of HM The Queen. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt Photography



