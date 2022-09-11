How you can be part of history and watch the King's proclamation in Norfolk

King Charles III greets members of the public outside Clarence House, London, after he was formally proclaimed monarch by the Privy Council, and held audiences at Buckingham Palace with political and religious leaders following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. - Credit: PA

The people of Norfolk have been invited to witness the proclamation of King Charles III, which is taking place at ceremonies across the county.

At St James's Palace in London, the new monarch was officially recognised by the Accession Council on Saturday (September 10).

Now towns and cities across the country will join in this historic process today.

Here is a guide to the proclamation events across Norfolk and how you can witness the proclamation of the new King.

Norfolk's proclamation

The regional proclamation will take place on the steps of Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters in Martineau Lane, Norwich, at 1pm.

The Lord-Lieutenant Lady Dannatt will pay tribute to the Queen, before the High Sheriff of Norfolk reads the proclamation.

The Bishop of Norwich will lead prayers and members of the public are welcome to attend.

Local proclamations by Lord Mayors, mayors and chairmen will then follow at borough and district level.

Car parking is available at County Hall. Nearby parking can be found at Grove Road shopping parade, Rouen Road and at John Lewis in All Saints Green although this is about a 20 minute walk away.

A number of bus services serve County Hall from the bus station.

Norwich

The Norwich City Council proclamation will be held outside City Hall at 1.30pm, although people are urged to arrive at 1.15pm. The Lord Mayor of Norwich will read the official proclamation.

There are lots of car parks in and around the city such as the St Andrews and St Giles multi-storey car parks.

Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth Borough Council confirmed members of the public are invited to witness the mayor read the official proclamation outside the Town Hall at 1.30pm.

Drivers would be wise to allow extra time to travel there following the damage to Haven Bridge yesterday, which caused one lane to be closed and heavy congestion to build on roads throughout the town.

Breckland

Breckland District Council said its local proclamation would be made by the council's chairman at 1.30pm outside Elizabeth House in Walpole Loke, Dereham.

Limited car parking is available at the site and the council has asked people to consider lift-sharing and other travel options where possible.

Attendees are also asked to dress appropriately and arrive on site no later than 1.15pm.

North Norfolk

In north Norfolk, the service will be held at the council offices on Holt Road, Cromer, at 1.30pm on Sunday, September 11.

The chairman of the council, Pauline Grove-Jones, will make the announcement.

Anyone who wishes to attend may arrive from 1.15pm at the flagpole at the front of the council's office.

Parking is available on-site and access to toilets in the council offices will be possible.

A book of condolence will be available for the public to sign.

NNDC has also stated that flowers should be placed at either the flagpole at the offices or the parish churches in Fakenham and Cromer.

Broadland and South Norfolk

Broadland District Council and South Norfolk Council confirmed their proclamations will take place at their offices in Thorpe St Andrew and Long Stratton at 1.30pm.

Car parking is available on a first-come-first-served basis, the council has said.

King's Lynn

Lesley Bambridge, the mayor of West Norfolk Council will read the proclamation outside the Town Hall in King's Lynn at 1.30pm.

A short Service of Reflection and Prayer, will be held at King's Lynn Minster at 2pm on Sunday, following the Proclamation.

Flags, which have been flying at half-mast, following the Queen's death, have been raised to full-mast for the two days of national and local proclamations.

After that, they will return to half-mast and remain so until 8am the day after the funeral.