Details of the Queen's funeral announced
Officials have started to release details of the Queen's funeral.
It will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19, at 11am.
The day has been declared a public bank holiday.
The Queen’s coffin – which is lying in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle – will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, September 11, then on a six-hour journey to London by hearse.
Her coffin will be taken to Westminster Hall and will be draped in the Royal Standard flag topped with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre.
The Queen will lie in state for “four clear days” in Westminster Hall, from Wednesday September 14, according to a senior palace official.
Members of the public will be able to file past and pay their respects.
The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in the hall was the Queen Mother in 2002, when more than 200,000 people queued to pass her coffin.