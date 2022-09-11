Calls for Queen to be given epithet and become 'Elizabeth the Dutiful'

There is no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II’s reign will go down in history as one of the most successful in British history but will her dutifulness earn her an epithet?

Her 70-years on the throne spanned 15 prime ministers, more than a dozen US presidents and nine popes and took place through huge social changes.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest serving monarch reigning for 70 years - Credit: PA

With her death drawing to a close the country’s second Elizabethan era, and heralding the reign of her son, King Charles III, her quiet dedication helped redefine the role of the monarchy for the 21st century.

Reverend Richard Coles is among those to have suggested the way the late Queen served the nation should see her given epithet 'the Dutiful'.

The former Church of England priest praised the monarch for "keeping her promise" to the nation to serve for her "whole life", "whether it be long or short".

The Reverend Richard Coles - Credit: Tim Anderson

Writing in the Sunday Times the vicar, who is also a writer and radio presenter, said: “She understood her role was to unite a nation in a time of adversity.

“The job of our leaders is to hold us together. What did they think they were doing? The Queen understood without having to be told.”

There is no official mechanism for giving a King or Queen a title after death, it is something that is established in the fullness of time, posthumously.

Queen Elizabeth II waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on the day of her coronation in June 1953 - Credit: Sydney Morning Herald

Reverend Coles said other possible epitaphs he had considered included Elizabeth the Long-Lived due to her 96 years of age and longest reign in English history, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June.

Another option was Elizabeth the Far-Travelled, being the monarch who, thanks to modern transport, had gone further than any before - going around the world by car, plane and ship.

Others have suggested Elizabeth the Great.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson referred to the Queen as Elizabeth the Great in a touching personal tribute in his first speech from the backbenches.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson giving a tribute in the House of Commons to Queen Elizabeth II during which he referred to her as 'Elizabeth the Great'. - Credit: PA

Only one monarch has ever been afforded the style of ‘the Great’ by historians and that was Alfred the Great – he reigned from 871 to 899 and his epithet was awarded for defending his kingdom against the Viking attempt at conquest

Others have earned titles through history also based on battles during their reign – King William I is known as William the Conqueror, because as his title suggests – he conquered England and brought it under one Kingdom.

Richard I, commonly known as Richard the Lionheart, is another example.

Statue of Alfred the Great in his birthplace of Wantage, historically a part of Berkshire, but in Oxfordshire today - Credit: Stephen Roberts

But Reverend Coles said 'the Great' could however refer to the length of the reign rather than the achievements of the Queen herself.

He concluded: “In a world that finds it impossible to commit to lunch, she kept the promise she made when she became heir to the throne, that her whole life, whether it be long or short, would be devoted to our service.

“I would choose Elizabeth the Dutiful.”