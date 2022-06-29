A salute to the Queen at the Royal Norfolk Show

People at the Royal Norfolk Show stood shoulder to shoulder for a special Royal Salute celebrating the Queen's 70-year reign.

More than 1,000 participants from across the county performed the musical celebration inside Norfolk Showground's Grand Ring on Wednesday afternoon while spectators banded together in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

The sky was cloudy, but it was warm with a slight breeze elevating the mood of the crowd higher as the African Choir of Norfolk began the ceremony with Kwa Heri, a Swahili song from Kenya - where the young Princess Elizabeth learned of her father's death in 1952, marking her accession.

Flags from across the Commonwealth were flying high as the music moved onto young Norfolk composer Christopher Brooke's specially commissioned piece, A Life Filled With Grace, which was jointly performed by the choirs and audience.

Partners who joined the African Choir of Norfolk included the Emergency Services Choir, Girlguiding Norfolk, Iceni Choir, the Jubilee Samba Band, Mid-Norfolk Singers, Norfolk Scouts Royal Salute Jambuilee Team, Norwich Community Choir, Salutem NHS Choir, the D'Capo Choir and the Village Voices from Blofield.

The choirs were accompanied by the Norfolk County Ensemble as they played a rendition of Handel's Zadok the Priest. The crowd remained standing throughout the jubilations taking in the spectacle of the triumphant piece.

It was announced the Queen returns the appreciation she had received from schools throughout Norfolk over the Platinum Jubilee and spectators further showed their support with a lively round of applause.

The Norfolk County Ensemble began playing the National Anthem and the audience joined the choirs for a unified chorus.

Appreciation was shown towards all the participants of the Royal Salute by the spectators and the African Choir of Norfolk performed a song titled Zuva as the rest of the choirs began making their way out of the Grand Ring.

There will be another Royal Salute in the Grand Ring at tomorrow's instalment of the Royal Norfolk Show scheduled for the slightly earlier time of 4.35pm.

Also on Thursday, the Grand Ring will be host to another two displays from the RAF Falcons, the Retraining of Racehorses Championships and a Grand Parade of cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and horses.

