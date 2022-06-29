Queen sends 'warm wishes' to Royal Norfolk Show performers

Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Sandringham House, which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year. - Credit: PA

The Queen has sent a special message to the cast of more than 1,000 performers taking part in a special Royal Salute at the Royal Norfolk Show.

The "Big Sing" features hundreds of Norfolk schoolchildren, the 60-strong Norfolk Music Ensemble orchestra, 50 adult choral singers, 40 Scouts and Guides, the African Choir of Norfolk and a samba band. Together, they are performing a varied programme of music celebrating The Queen’s 70 year reign.

Norfolk's Deputy Lieutenant James Bagge sent a message to the Queen, ahead of performances on Wednesday and Thursday, which said: "The 1,600 school children of Norfolk and supporting adult choirs who are participating in a big sing at the Royal Norfolk Show on June 29 and 30, as part of the county’s tributes to Her Majesty on the occasion of Her Platinum Jubilee, offer Her Majesty their most humble duty and loyal greetings.”

A royal aide replied: “The Queen was pleased to receive your kind message of loyal greetings, sent on behalf of all those participating in the Big Sing at the Royal Norfolk Show which is being held on June 29 and 30 to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

"The Queen much appreciates your thoughtfulness in writing as you did and, in return, sends her warm good wishes to all concerned for a most enjoyable event.”

Mr Bagge said “We were honoured to receive such a special message from The Queen. We all know how fond she is of Norfolk, and this musical tribute is just one of the ways we are celebrating the 70 years of her dedication, loyalty and service, as well as demonstrating the affection in which she is held.”

The performance begins with Kwa Heri, sung by the African Choir of Norfolk, a Swahili song from Kenya, where the young Princess Elizabeth learned of her father’s death and her accession in February 1952.

It will be followed by a A Life Filled With Grace, a specially-composed Song for the Commonwealth, performed by the joint choirs.

After a specially-commissioned fanfare by young Norfolk composer Christopher Brooke, the audience will be invited to sing the National Anthem.