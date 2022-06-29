News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

WATCH: The moment RAF Falcons parachuted into the Royal Norfolk Show

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:13 PM June 29, 2022
RAF Falcons skydive from the perspective of one of the crew

The RAF Falcons making their spectacular entrance at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday. - Credit: RAF Falcons

A breathtaking video shows what it is like to be in the parachute with the RAF Falcons display team.

The Falcons made their dazzling descent onto the Norfolk Showground on Wednesday afternoon.

The crowd below enjoyed the spectacle and showed their support and the Falcons crew said they could hear the cheering from thousands of feet in the air.

Corporal Dan Edwards and flight lieutenant Mike Reeve.

HOMECOMING: Flight lieutenant Mike Reeve (right) with Corporal Dan Edwards before the RAF Falcons made their descent at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

Norwich-born flight lieutenant Mike Reeve said the crew were in the middle of their busy season, with upcoming displays planned for this weekend's British Grand Prix and several stops in Europe.

The crew have been preparing for this season since the start of the year, having spent part of February in Southern California perfecting their dives.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The RAF Falcons will be making another display at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday evening and twice again on Thursday.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A11 reopens after air ambulance called to crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is currently closed after a serious crash

Norfolk Live News

Cyclist in her 50s dies in A11 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Michael Buble is performing at the Blickling Estate this summer Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Michael Bublé concert bans chairs and blankets from gig

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon