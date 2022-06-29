WATCH: The moment RAF Falcons parachuted into the Royal Norfolk Show

The RAF Falcons making their spectacular entrance at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday. - Credit: RAF Falcons

A breathtaking video shows what it is like to be in the parachute with the RAF Falcons display team.

The Falcons made their dazzling descent onto the Norfolk Showground on Wednesday afternoon.

The crowd below enjoyed the spectacle and showed their support and the Falcons crew said they could hear the cheering from thousands of feet in the air.

HOMECOMING: Flight lieutenant Mike Reeve (right) with Corporal Dan Edwards before the RAF Falcons made their descent at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday. - Credit: James Weeds

Norwich-born flight lieutenant Mike Reeve said the crew were in the middle of their busy season, with upcoming displays planned for this weekend's British Grand Prix and several stops in Europe.

The crew have been preparing for this season since the start of the year, having spent part of February in Southern California perfecting their dives.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. RAF Falcons Parachute Display in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The RAF Falcons will be making another display at the Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday evening and twice again on Thursday.