Gallery of pictures from the Royal Norfolk Show's first day

Families, friends and animals gathered at the Norfolk Showground for day one of the 158th Royal Norfolk Show on Wednesday.

Crowds were making their way around displays, stands and competitions and the early light rain gave way to warm sun.

Spectators were joined in the delightful first heat of the Shetland Grand National and the Royal Airforce Falcons Display.

RAF crew said they were amazed by the number of people they could see from 5,000 feet.

The afternoon saw death-defying stunts from the Bolddogs Lings Motorcycle Display Team and a showjumping trial before the Norfolk Showground joined together for the first of two Royal salutes commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Day one of the 2022 Royal Norfolk Show was a real crowd-pleaser and we cannot wait for tomorrow.

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Heavy Hourse Turnouts in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Heavy Hourse Turnouts in the Grand Ring. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Stewards, ED Filby, Chris Thomas, Fred Milk. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Stewards, ED Filby, Chris Thomas, Fred Milka and Terry Moulding. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Buxton Borerays. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. David M. McLaren. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Lucas and Louisa. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. The Ketlam Flock. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Hayley and Florence. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Royal Norfolk Show 2022. Sophia aged 3. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

