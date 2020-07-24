Search

William and Kate launch £1.8m well-being fund for frontline workers, young people and parents

PUBLISHED: 06:57 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 06:58 24 July 2020

The Duke and Duchess speak to four representatives from organisations which will benefit from the fund, including two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors, earlier this the week on the Sandringham Estate. Picture: Kensington Palace

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge have launched a £1.8m fund to support frontline health workers and the nation’s mental health.

It will ensure that all emergency responders will have access to individual grief trauma counselling, while more than 250,000 emergency responders will have access to peer-to-peer support.

Teachers, children and parents will also be supported to cope with mental health needs including self-care and managing anxiety as schools re-open.

The Cambridges’ charity the Royal Foundation is giving grants to 10 charities.

The Royal couple met with emergency responders and mental health counsellors earlier this the week on the Sandringham Estate.

They heard about the challenges facing organisations and how mental health support will be needed both for those working on the frontline and those delivering vital support to the nation.

The Duchess of Cambridge said: “Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to Covid-19, but we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health.”

The Duke added: “It’s great to hear how the Royal Foundation is supporting you and many others to build resilience and give you the networks you need through its Covid-19 Response Fund, which will help 10 leading charities continue their crucial work.”

Grants will ensure all emergency responders will have access to individual grief trauma counselling from Hospice UK.

More than 250,000 emergency responders will have access to peer-to-peer support through Mind’s Blue Light programme.

The Ambulance Staff Charity will be able to provide an extra 2,780 hours of support for the ambulance community.

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) will be able to respond to 2,300 more contacts a month.

Shout 85258 will be able to have 250 more text message conversations with people who are struggling to cope every day.

The Mix will expand their group chat service for young people to seven days per week.

Teachers, children and their parents will be supported to cope with mental health needs as schools re-open, thanks to training and resources from Place2Be and the Anna Freud Centre.

And an extra 20,000 new mothers will be supported by Best Beginnings, thanks to a community mental health training project to reach pregnant women and new parents.

