Search

Advanced search

Prince William drops into Norfolk pub for chat, chips and cider

PUBLISHED: 17:29 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 03 July 2020

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the landlords and workers at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picure: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the landlords and workers at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picure: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Prince William dropped into a Norfolk pub for a plate of chips and a glass of cider, to find out how it was gearing up to reopen on Saturday.

Owners Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich explain the new rules for pub openings at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham to Prince William Picture: Aaron Chown/PA WireOwners Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich explain the new rules for pub openings at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham to Prince William Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

He visited the Rose and Crown at Snettisham, a few miles from his country retreat at Anmer Hall, where he has been seeing out the coronavirus outbreak with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge and their three young children.

Jeannette and Anthony Goodrich, who took over as landlords 25 years ago, spoke to the prince about the challenges that the business has faced throughout lockdown, such as needing to furlough staff members and to apply for additional financial support.

“He was really interested and he wanted to understand what kind of measures we’ve had to take to prepare for reopening,” said Mrs Goodrich. “He didn’t just want to speak to us. He spoke to Lucy Heffer, duty manager and Phil Milner, head chef.

“We were talking about how we’re going to move on from this stage of lockdown, with lots of different rules.

The Prince sips an Aspalls cider at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picture: Aaron Chown/PA WireThe Prince sips an Aspalls cider at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

MORE - Everything you need to know abut the pubs reopening

“And we talked about the implications lockdown has had for families, He said they’ve been very lucky, they’ve been in Norfolk all the time, they’ve had space and sunshine. He realised how difficult it’s been for people in cities.”

Mrs Goodrich said the prince was “well-informed” and interested in the economic impacts of closing a business like the Rose and Crown. The prince enjoyed a plate of chips with sachets of sauce during his 45-minute visit, washed down with a glass of cider, before he left pub staff to carry on with their preparations.

MORE - Seaside attractions set to reopen as lockdown eases

Mrs Goodrich said customers returning on Saturday would have their temperatures checked and have to give their names and telephone numbers, although they could also sign up for a VIP card to avoid having to give their details every visit.

Anthony and Jeannette Goodrich at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham, Norfolk which was visited by the Duke of Cambridge Picture: Aaron Chown/PA WireAnthony and Jeannette Goodrich at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham, Norfolk which was visited by the Duke of Cambridge Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Table layouts have been changed and the front two bars will be reserved for people who only wish to drink. A marquee has been erected in the garden, where the children’s play area has been fenced off.

“The Rose and Crown has been with us for 600 years, it’s not going to disappear now,” said Mrs Goodrich. “We’ve got a loyal following that’s going to see us though, we’ll still be the jolly old Rose and Crown.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Just 12 new positive tests as coronavirus rate in Norfolk plummets

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

£1.3m designer home with unbelievable views goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

This four-bedroom home at Hilly Plantation on the edge of Norwich is on the market for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Norfolk had 600 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prince William drops into Norfolk pub for chat, chips and cider

The Duke of Cambridge talks to the landlords and workers at The Rose and Crown pub in Snettisham Picure: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Popular pub set to reopen with new menu and opening times

James Mortimer, head chef at the Marsham Arms at Hevingham. He said they had missed their customers during lockdown. Picture: James Mortimer

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Road to church blocked after complaints people met for sex

All Saints Church in Rackheath where the lane has been closed off after reports of people meeting for sex. Photo: Archant

Farke reveals he could have left City

Daniel Farke could have left Norwich City before and during the Premier League season Picture: Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA Wire