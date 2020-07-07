Nurse tells Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge how he fought off coronavirus

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with staff at the QEH in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

A nurse paid tribute to his friends and colleagues as he told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge how he battled coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sam Jude, Blessy George and their daughter Shekinah Picture: Ian Burt Sam Jude, Blessy George and their daughter Shekinah Picture: Ian Burt

Sam Jude went into isolation with his wife Blessy George and two-year-old daughter Shekinah, after testing positive for Covid-19 in March.

He suffered shortness of breath and fatigue before recovering and returning to work at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn.

MORE - Nurse tells how support, payers and herbal remedies helped him beat coronavirus

On Sunday, the 30-year-old and his family were among QEH workers who met Prince William and the duchess, when they joined an afternoon tea in celebration of the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

The Royal couple thanked frontline staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Clinical nurse educator Mr Jude praised his new local “family” for their support as he and his wife are so far away from their original home in India.

Mr Jude has worked at the Trust for four years in Acute Medicine, caring for short stay patients, usually admitted straight from the Emergency Department (ED) and the Medical Assessment Unit (MAU).

MORE - Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge visit Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Mr Jude said afterwards: “What just happened today is only now starting to sink in.

“I’m just so grateful right now – one, just to be alive to see all of this happening and to have fought Covid-19, two, for such a great Team QEH family and three, for all the love and support from Terrington short stay team, acute medicine and beyond.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge helping staff celebate the 72nd anniversary of the NHS Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge helping staff celebate the 72nd anniversary of the NHS Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“Such a wonderful afternoon, etched in our minds forever. I will be telling my daughter stories from today with much pride and greatness in my heart. What a privilege. What an honour.

“I’d like to say thank you to my Team QEH family, our local friends, the Indian community in King’s Lynn and our church the King’s Centre, for all their support.”

Guests at the tea party included nurses, operating department practitioners, members of the site team and directors.

Among them was operating department practitioner Suzie Vaughan, who spent nine weeks apart from her daughters Hettie and Bella, seven and nine, during the lockdown.

Nurse Suzie Vaughan with her daughters Hettie and Bella was among staff who met the duke and duchess Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Nurse Suzie Vaughan with her daughters Hettie and Bella was among staff who met the duke and duchess Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

MORE - Watch as nurse surprises daughters after nine weeks apart

She said: “The past three months have been exhausting physically and emotionally and the visit is a recognition of the hard work and compassion that everybody has put in to keep our patients safe.”