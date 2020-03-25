Search

Advanced search

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 13:05 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 25 March 2020

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

EMPICS Entertainment

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to their Norfolk retreat with their three young children.

Anmer Hall, Anmer. Picture: Ian BurtAnmer Hall, Anmer. Picture: Ian Burt

The couple, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are at Anmer Hall, on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate near King’s Lynn.

MORE - Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

The couple are frequent visitors to Anmer, a tiny village where the 18th century hall is screened by trees.

They were given the property by the Queen after they married, in 2013, and lived there full time until 2017, when the Prince left his job working as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance to concentrate on Royal duties.

The Duchess has spoken of her fondness for house’s grounds and gardens, where their young children can play outside.

George and Charlotte have been schooled at home after their school, Thomas’s Battersea, sent its 560 pupils home and closed last month.

Apart from playing outdoors, there will be little else to do beyond the grounds of the hall.

Village pubs which the Cambridges enjoy visiting for lunch have all closed their doors, along with some coastal attractions.

And while supermarkets and other stores where the Duchess of Cambridge often shops remain open, there are shortages on the shelves.

MORE - Sandringham Flower Show is cancelled

The couple’s last public appearance was a week ago, when they visited the London Ambulance Service’s control room to thank staff for their efforts.

As the most senior family members not in the at-risk age bracket, the Cambridges are expected to become the Royals’ face of the crisis.

Their move to Norfolk comes as members of the Royal Family go into isolation with skeleton staff.

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus but is in good health and spirits as he self isolates at Birkhall in Scotland, a spokesman said.

MORE - Prince Charles tests positive for virus

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, who is also at Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, has tested negative for the virus, so is separating herself from the prince.

Buckingham Palace said the 93-year-old Queen, who is staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, 98, remains in good health and is following all appropriate advice.

Prince Charles has spoken to both his sons and has also been in touch with the Queen.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Couple sell fishery with four lakes at auction after online bidding war

Fen Lakes fishery sold at auction. Pic: submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

Two stores to stay open in Norwich’s Chapelfield

Norwich's Chapelfield centre is closed apart from two stores which remain open for the purchase of 'essential' items following government advice over coronavirus. Pic: Archant

‘Money doesn’t matter’: Popular fish and chip shop donates tonnes of food as it closes doors

Mary Janes chip shop in Cromer has donated tonnes of food to care homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to
Drive 24