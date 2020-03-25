Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images EMPICS Entertainment

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have returned to their Norfolk retreat with their three young children.

Anmer Hall, Anmer. Picture: Ian Burt Anmer Hall, Anmer. Picture: Ian Burt

The couple, along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are at Anmer Hall, on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate near King’s Lynn.

The couple are frequent visitors to Anmer, a tiny village where the 18th century hall is screened by trees.

They were given the property by the Queen after they married, in 2013, and lived there full time until 2017, when the Prince left his job working as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance to concentrate on Royal duties.

The Duchess has spoken of her fondness for house’s grounds and gardens, where their young children can play outside.

George and Charlotte have been schooled at home after their school, Thomas’s Battersea, sent its 560 pupils home and closed last month.

Apart from playing outdoors, there will be little else to do beyond the grounds of the hall.

Village pubs which the Cambridges enjoy visiting for lunch have all closed their doors, along with some coastal attractions.

And while supermarkets and other stores where the Duchess of Cambridge often shops remain open, there are shortages on the shelves.

The couple’s last public appearance was a week ago, when they visited the London Ambulance Service’s control room to thank staff for their efforts.

As the most senior family members not in the at-risk age bracket, the Cambridges are expected to become the Royals’ face of the crisis.

Their move to Norfolk comes as members of the Royal Family go into isolation with skeleton staff.

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus but is in good health and spirits as he self isolates at Birkhall in Scotland, a spokesman said.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, who is also at Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, has tested negative for the virus, so is separating herself from the prince.

Buckingham Palace said the 93-year-old Queen, who is staying at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip, 98, remains in good health and is following all appropriate advice.

Prince Charles has spoken to both his sons and has also been in touch with the Queen.