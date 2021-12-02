Phoenix the horse, who died following arson attack, named Pony of the Year

Phoenix, the horse who died following an arson attack has been named Pony of the Year by Horse and Hound. - Credit: Redwings

Phoenix the horse who died following an arson attack which saw him suffer from severe burns has been posthumously named Pony of the Year at the Horse and Hound awards last night (Wednesday, December 1).

He was taken into care at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Hapton near Norwich in August this year, following the attack at a barn in Sevenoaks, Kent, but died in October this year despite the best efforts of the charity's vet team who gave him 24-hour care for over two months..

Following a public vote, Phoenix, who helped Redwings to raise over £20,000, was honoured with the award at a ceremony, attended by the charity's CEO Lynn Cutress and head of veterinary services Nicky Jarvis.

Ms Cutress said: “This really is a wonderful way to remember this very special little pony who is very much missed, and pay tribute to our dedicated team at Redwings who worked tirelessly for months to try and help him recover from his horrific ordeal."

To donate to Redwings visit: https://www.redwings.org.uk/donate/donate-to-an-appeal/emergency-care-appeal