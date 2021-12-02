News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Phoenix the horse, who died following arson attack, named Pony of the Year

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:54 PM December 2, 2021
Phoenix receiving treatment at Redwings Horse Hospital in Aylsham.

Phoenix, the horse who died following an arson attack has been named Pony of the Year by Horse and Hound. - Credit: Redwings

Phoenix the horse who died following an arson attack which saw him suffer from severe burns has been posthumously named Pony of the Year at the Horse and Hound awards last night (Wednesday, December 1).

He was taken into care at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Hapton near Norwich in August this year, following the attack at a barn in Sevenoaks, Kent, but died in October this year despite the best efforts of the charity's vet team who gave him 24-hour care for over two months..

Phoenix receiving treatment at Redwings Horse Hospital in Aylsham.

Phoenix, the horse who died following an arson attack has been named Pony of the Year by Horse and Hound. - Credit: Redwings

Following a public vote, Phoenix, who helped Redwings to raise over £20,000, was honoured with the award at a ceremony, attended by the charity's CEO Lynn Cutress and head of veterinary services Nicky Jarvis.

Ms Cutress said: “This really is a wonderful way to remember this very special little pony who is very much missed, and pay tribute to our dedicated team at Redwings who worked tirelessly for months to try and help him recover from his horrific ordeal."

Donations for Phoenix included a Norwich City coloured vet wrap and football.

Phoenix, the horse who died following an arson attack has been named Pony of the Year by Horse and Hound. - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

To donate to Redwings visit: https://www.redwings.org.uk/donate/donate-to-an-appeal/emergency-care-appeal

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Yellow weather warning norfolk met office

Norfolk Weather

Weather warning issued as wintry showers expected to cause icy conditions

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston seafront is covered by a blanket of snow.

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning in place as snow falls in parts of Norfolk and Waveney

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Police monitoring Prince of Wales Road in Norwich for reports of drink spiking

Teenager admits stabbing three people in Norwich city centre

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
People queue for coronavirus testing

Norfolk Live News

Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon