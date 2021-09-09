News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Wishlist for horse burned in arson attack sells out

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:10 PM September 9, 2021   
Donations for Phoenix included a Norwich City coloured vet wrap and football.

Donations for Phoenix included a Norwich City coloured vet wrap and football. - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

A wishlist for Phoenix, the horse which was burned in an arson attack, has sold out within weeks of launching as the Norfolk public rallies to his aid.

The list was set up by Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Hapton, on August 24, in order to get much needed medical supplies for the horse which was burned in an arson attack in Sevenoaks, Kent on August 7.

Phoenix receiving treatment at Redwings Horse Hospital in Aylsham.

Phoenix receiving treatment at Redwings Horse Hospital in Aylsham. - Credit: Redwings

It comes after the sanctuary announced Phoenix was on the road to recovery, saying he was "pretty alert" and "continuing to drink well" but still had a long way to go.

Along with the many items bought for Phoenix, nearby Millpledge Veterinary Supplies donated a Norwich City coloured vet wrap and football in the hope he will become a fan.

Redwings has thanked the public for all donations and says it will add some new items to the horse's wishlist.

A message on Facebook read: "It may sell out again quickly but don’t worry, we’ll update it again soon and donations to support the work of our horse hospital are always most welcome too."

Norfolk

