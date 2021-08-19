Rescue horse set on fire in suspected arson attack

Published: 5:07 PM August 19, 2021 Updated: 5:13 PM August 19, 2021

Phoenix, the foal was left fighting for his life following an arson attack. - Credit: Redwings

A rescue horse is fighting for its life in Norfolk after it was set alight in a suspected arson attack.

Named Phoenix, the foal is now receiving care at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Aylsham, having suffered horrific burns as a result of the incident, leaving him with painful sores and causing him to lose most of his hair and mane.

The seven-week-old colt, arrived in Norfolk this week having spent more thana fortnight receiving emergency care at Lingfield Equine Vets, located near to where he was discovered.

He was found in Sevenoaks on the evening of August 3 and taken to the vets for immediate treatment, while the whereabouts of his mother is unknown.

The Kent vets then contacted Redwings to see if the charity could offer the horse a home if he pulled through.

Nic de Brauwere, Redwings’ head of welfare and behaviour, said: “It’s heartbreaking that anyone would target any animal, but particularly such an innocent foal with such a barbaric act of cruelty.

"Phoenix’s condition was very touch and go for a few days, but he started to respond to treatment - his progress no doubt helped by his strong little character and the affection and skill of his carers at Lingfield.

“Even if he pulled through his initial treatment, it was clear he would need to be somewhere that could provide long-term intensive care, as well as a new permanent home, so we were only too happy to help."

Phoenix is currently receiving 24-hour care in the ICU stables at Redwings, and a mare named Mildred, has been housed in the neighbouring stable to provide him with company and act as his surrogate mother.

Senior veterinary surgeon Nicky Jarvis, said: "Our focus now is making sure his wounds are cleaned and dressed frequently and to help ease his discomfort with pain relief.

“Phoenix still has a long way to go, he is certainly not out of the woods yet, but happily he is eating and drinking well, he appears alert and is super-friendly despite his ordeal.

"We’re keeping all our fingers crossed for him.”