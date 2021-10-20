News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Horse dies two months after being set on fire

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:30 PM October 20, 2021    Updated: 3:47 PM October 20, 2021
Donations for Phoenix included a Norwich City coloured vet wrap and football.

Phoenix, the rescued foal who was a victim of an apparent arson attack, has died - Credit: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Phoenix, the four-month-old foal which suffered horrific burns following a suspected arson attack in August, has died.

The young horse was receiving care at Redwings Horse Sanctuary in Hapton, near Norwich, after he suffered a mix of first, second and third-degree burns following the apparent attack in Kent.

The wounds covered one entire side of his body requiring round-the-clock care from Redwings' vet team.

On Tuesday, October 19, a leading veterinary surgeon from the Netherlands, who specialises in animal wounds and healing, joined the Redwings team to perform skin graft on Phoenix.

He died after not recovering from the general anaesthetic.

Stephanie Callen, communications manager for Redwings Sanctuary, said: "Its an incredibly sad day for everybody, the vet team in particular. They've been giving 24-hour care since August and have become very invested emotionally. 

"Everybody who met him fell in love with him and we were determined to do everything we could to give him the best quality of life. We are truly sorry that his life ended this way."

Most Read

  1. 1 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  2. 2 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
  3. 3 Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms in Norfolk
  1. 4 Banham Poultry taken over by owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters
  2. 5 'A lovely talented man': Tributes to Cromer Pier Show headliner Phil Butler
  3. 6 Land wanted by village sold to mystery buyer for £50,000 more
  4. 7 Patients speak out as surgeon who botched surgeries still working
  5. 8 Norwich man convicted of murder boasts of mutilating 'up to 30' cats
  6. 9 Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'
  7. 10 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school

"Throughout his treatment he remained bright, very affectionate and loved the attention of his carers. He really enjoyed cuddles and he coped very well with all the bandaging he needed on a daily basis.

"Sadly this treatment wasn't sustainable and he needed further surgery to aid his recovery. This led to the procedure yesterday but unfortunately it was too much for Phoenix." 

Redwings announced the death on social media at midday today (Wednesday, October 20) and have since received hundreds of messages of support. 

"Its been absolutely incredible today," Ms Callen said. "Many people across UK and the world were following his story so we've had hundreds of messages already saying how sorry they are for the teams that cared for him. 

"Their well-wishes throughout Phoenix's treatment kept the vet team going during a very intense period and have been incredibly helpful to them."

Phoenix had received a lot of support from the public since he came into the care of Redwings and a wishlist was set up in his name. 

If you’d like to make a donation in memory of Phoenix, call 01508 481000 or click here.

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pictures show the roof of the house completely destroyed.

Fire crews battling large house blaze

Sean Galea-Pace

person
St Stephens Street in Norwich revamp artist's impression.

£6.1m shopping street revamp will take half of 2022 to complete

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Shari McKay is moving her family out of their council house in Lowestoft which she claims is infeste

Investigations | Special Report

Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon