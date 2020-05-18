Will you change the way you travel after the pandemic is over?

People out cycling and exercising in Eaton Park during lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A survey has found people have been cycling more during lockdown, and may continue to after the pandemic.

More than a third of people say they could rethink the way they travel after the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey suggests.

The poll, commissioned by charity Cycling UK, indicated that 36pc of people may change their travel habits, such as using cars and other motor vehicles less.

Some 9pc of the 2,131 UK adults surveyed said they have been cycling more during the crisis.

If that trend was replicated across the UK, it could mean nearly six million people are getting out on their bikes more, according to the charity.

The cycle lane on Golden Ball Street, where the 'Orcas' were placed, but removed as pedestrians were tripping over them. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The cycle lane on Golden Ball Street, where the 'Orcas' were placed, but removed as pedestrians were tripping over them. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Out of this group, 63pc said they want to see more traffic-free cycle tracks and paths to high streets and town centres, while 53pc want more designated cycle lanes on roads.

Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK head of campaigns, said: “Our poll shows clearly that people are prepared to rethink their travel habits, using their cars less and cycling more, but only if they feel safe to do so.

“The Prime Minister said this should be the golden age for cycling, while the Transport Secretary announced major funding to encourage more people to cycle as an alternative to public transport.

“But encouragement is not enough. If the roads don’t look and feel safe to cycle, only the brave will choose to do so.

“If there’s space for people to cycle separated from motor vehicles, millions more will do it.

“That’s why we’re calling on local authorities to act now to install pop-up cycle lanes and widen pavements to create the space for people to walk and cycle safely while social distancing.”

Norwich has seen large scale investment in its cycle paths over the last few years, with £14.1 million worth of funding across the city’s seven cycle routes, called ‘Pedalways’.

In September, nearly £1m was pledged for a new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians on Norwich’s Riverside Walk, if it goes ahead the bridge would provide the missing link between St Georges Street and Duke Street on Riverside Walk.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced a £2 billion package to “put cycling and walking at the heart of our transport policy”.

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “This pandemic has changed the way we live our lives and how we travel, and it’s fantastic to see so many people are already walking and cycling or thinking of doing so.

“This month we announced a record £2 billion to encourage even more people to travel by bike or walk, with £250 million immediately available to create new pop up cycle lanes, as part of our commitment to create a lasting legacy of healthier, greener transport.”