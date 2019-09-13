Nearly £1m pledged for new Norwich bridge for cyclists and pedestrians

A new bridge costing almost £1m could span a "missing link" on Norwich's Riverside Walk - and government cash has been made available to make it happen.

Council bosses say the bridge would connect St Georges Street to Duke Street, to the benefit of pedestrians and cyclists.

At the moment, the Riverside Walk comes to a halt at that location.

But the bridge would create a link from St Georges Bridge. It would pass alongside the Norwich University of the Arts and connect to the existing walk next to the Dukes Palace Wharf flats.

The charity Sustrans has agreed to give £924,000 from £20m of government money to improve the National Cycle Network for the project.

And council bosses see the scheme as a way to create a new traffic-free cycling route through the city centre.

Route 1 of the National Cycle Network, which currently runs along a number of busy streets in the city centre, will be realigned to create a traffic/free section linking in to the Marriott's Way.

It would also connect places such as Jane Austen College, the Norwich University of the Arts, Sloughbottom Park and the employment area around Heigham Street.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, Infrastructure and transport, said: "This new money for Norfolk is really welcome as it means a crucial 'missing link' in a key cycle route will be filled.

"The £924,000 will allow the new bridge to be designed and built. The route will run over land linking St Georges Street and Duke Street to complete the traffic free riverside National Cycleway path.

"We are looking forward to working closely with partners to develop plans, which people should be able to give their feedback on later on this year."

Gwyyneth McMinn, Sustrans head of network development in the Midlands and East, said: "The National Cycle Network belongs to everyone and it can help all of us to lead happier, healthier lives.

"Our scheme in Norwich complements the work being delivered by the local authority and will take another stretch of the network off-road. It'll make it easier for people to make smarter and healthier travel choices."

Council bosses hope, if planning permission is secured, the scheme would be completed by March 2021.