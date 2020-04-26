Reader letter: Is this a new cycling policy?

Grapes Hill in Norwich on coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN. Archant

This reader’s wife believes she might have noticed changes to the way people were treating red lights on her trip to the supermarket.

When my wife made her weekly trip to the supermarket for supplies she noted the attitude of cyclists. It would appear that the lack of traffic permits cyclists to ignore red traffic lights. Is this now an official policy? If so I missed that particular piece of information. Let’s hope that when things get back to a new normal that these people remember what the red lights are for.

• What changes have you noticed in lockdown? Let us know in the comments.