Interactive map help’s key workers find bikes and repair services

Key workers in the county can now find stores that offer deals on cycles and equipment as well as bike repair services in their local area, with an online map. Picture: Getty paolo81

Key workers in Norfolk can more easily find stores offering deals on bicycles and equipment as well as repair services in their local area thanks to an online map.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The map was produced by the walking and cycling charity Sustrans, with support from the Bicycle Association, to make cycling easier for key workers as they travel to and from work each day.

You may also want to watch:

Currently, around 40pc of the UK’s workforce are classed as key workers, including NHS employees, cleaners, carers and supermarket workers.

Matt Easter, Sustrans director for the east, said “It’s fantastic to see how the cycling industry has come together to support the people who are working so hard to get us through this crisis.

“In the Covid-19 crisis, cycling can offer a reliable transportation alternative for key workers, especially where public transport is limited, whilst helping them keep a safe physical distance from others.”

To view the map, visit: www.sustrans.org.uk/keyworkers