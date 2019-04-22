Day of destiny dawns for Norwich City with promotion in sight
Paul Chesterton
A day of reckoning is dawning for Norwich City FC as they prepare for a game which could see them secure automatic promotion.
Months of hard graft, nail-biting moments and stunning victories – which have seen the Canaries climb to the top of the table – could finally come to fruition tonight with promotion to the Premier League.
Daniel Farke's men – who hold a five-point lead with three games to go – know victory against Stoke City will seal promotion if either Sheffield United or Leeds fail to secure a win.
Earlier this month the One City Strong campaign was launched to galvanise the city and boost the atmosphere at Carrow Road in a bid to help the Canaries over the line.
After a hard-fought draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday supporters are acutely aware of what a momentous occasion Monday's match could be.
Away fan places at the game in Staffordshire – including an extended allocation of 2,900 tickets – were snapped up by fans, and up to 8,000 more will be watching at a beamback at Carrow Road.
Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: “For the fans who can't travel to Stoke to watch the game, they will be able to come here and watch it effectively live from the South Stand.
“It is the only place to watch the game if you are not going to be there.”
As well as the emotional high the promotion would elicit from players, managers, fans and the city at large, it could bring a big financial bonus too.
Ahead of Monday's game The Telegraph claimed that promotion could trigger a £10m bonus, agreed before the start of the season, which would be shared between Norwich City's players.
The report states the money will be split between the first-team squad dependent on appearances this season, after City's board agreed to a huge promotion incentive as head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber set their sights high.
• For those attending the match at the Bet 365 stadium in Stoke, shuttle buses will be run pre and post-match for supporters travelling between the stadium and the town centre, with stops at the railway and bus stations. Fans travelling by car can find directions on the NCFC website.