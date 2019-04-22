Video

Day of destiny dawns for Norwich City with promotion in sight

Norwich City players, pictured celebrating Marco Stiepermann's opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, are reportedly set to share a £10m bonus if they seal promotion during their match against Stoke City on Easter Monday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

A day of reckoning is dawning for Norwich City FC as they prepare for a game which could see them secure automatic promotion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This picture says everything you need to know about the togetherness in this squad. A coach, a player who hasn't played for weeks & a player who's just been taken off after playing 80 minutes all running 50 yards, absolutely ecstatic, to celebrate with the team. #ncfc pic.twitter.com/a4MnFEFA2Z — Fin Stevens (@fin131) April 19, 2019

Months of hard graft, nail-biting moments and stunning victories – which have seen the Canaries climb to the top of the table – could finally come to fruition tonight with promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's men – who hold a five-point lead with three games to go – know victory against Stoke City will seal promotion if either Sheffield United or Leeds fail to secure a win.

Earlier this month the One City Strong campaign was launched to galvanise the city and boost the atmosphere at Carrow Road in a bid to help the Canaries over the line.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke thanks the Carrow Road faithful after Friday's eventful 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke thanks the Carrow Road faithful after Friday's eventful 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

READ MORE: Meet Norwich City's Fan of the Season

After a hard-fought draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday supporters are acutely aware of what a momentous occasion Monday's match could be.

Away fan places at the game in Staffordshire – including an extended allocation of 2,900 tickets – were snapped up by fans, and up to 8,000 more will be watching at a beamback at Carrow Road.

When you leave Carrow Road a few seconds early to beat the rush...but you know this team well enough that you just hang on for a moment...#NCFC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mZcMpZXHXF — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) April 20, 2019

Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: “For the fans who can't travel to Stoke to watch the game, they will be able to come here and watch it effectively live from the South Stand.

“It is the only place to watch the game if you are not going to be there.”

READ MORE: Watch Norwich City fan teach club's anthem to Cambodian orphans

Mario Vrancic produced another stunning moment of a truly memorable Norwich City campaign - that could yet earn them the top prize Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Mario Vrancic produced another stunning moment of a truly memorable Norwich City campaign - that could yet earn them the top prize Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

As well as the emotional high the promotion would elicit from players, managers, fans and the city at large, it could bring a big financial bonus too.

Ahead of Monday's game The Telegraph claimed that promotion could trigger a £10m bonus, agreed before the start of the season, which would be shared between Norwich City's players.

The report states the money will be split between the first-team squad dependent on appearances this season, after City's board agreed to a huge promotion incentive as head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber set their sights high.

Just a thought for #ncfc fans. If you have reservations about our performance on Friday, just imagine how Leeds fans are feeling. We kept fighting against the odds & decisions to get a draw; they had everything going for them, and still lost to Wigan. Onwards to Stoke #ncfc — Stewart Lewis (@StewartLewis2) April 21, 2019

• For those attending the match at the Bet 365 stadium in Stoke, shuttle buses will be run pre and post-match for supporters travelling between the stadium and the town centre, with stops at the railway and bus stations. Fans travelling by car can find directions on the NCFC website.