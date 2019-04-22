Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Day of destiny dawns for Norwich City with promotion in sight

22 April, 2019 - 06:00
Norwich City players, pictured celebrating Marco Stiepermann's opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, are reportedly set to share a £10m bonus if they seal promotion during their match against Stoke City on Easter Monday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City players, pictured celebrating Marco Stiepermann's opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, are reportedly set to share a £10m bonus if they seal promotion during their match against Stoke City on Easter Monday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

A day of reckoning is dawning for Norwich City FC as they prepare for a game which could see them secure automatic promotion.

Months of hard graft, nail-biting moments and stunning victories – which have seen the Canaries climb to the top of the table – could finally come to fruition tonight with promotion to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's men – who hold a five-point lead with three games to go – know victory against Stoke City will seal promotion if either Sheffield United or Leeds fail to secure a win.

Earlier this month the One City Strong campaign was launched to galvanise the city and boost the atmosphere at Carrow Road in a bid to help the Canaries over the line.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke thanks the Carrow Road faithful after Friday's eventful 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNorwich City head coach Daniel Farke thanks the Carrow Road faithful after Friday's eventful 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

READ MORE: Meet Norwich City's Fan of the Season

After a hard-fought draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday supporters are acutely aware of what a momentous occasion Monday's match could be.

Away fan places at the game in Staffordshire – including an extended allocation of 2,900 tickets – were snapped up by fans, and up to 8,000 more will be watching at a beamback at Carrow Road.

Norwich City's chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: “For the fans who can't travel to Stoke to watch the game, they will be able to come here and watch it effectively live from the South Stand.

“It is the only place to watch the game if you are not going to be there.”

READ MORE: Watch Norwich City fan teach club's anthem to Cambodian orphans

Mario Vrancic produced another stunning moment of a truly memorable Norwich City campaign - that could yet earn them the top prize Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesMario Vrancic produced another stunning moment of a truly memorable Norwich City campaign - that could yet earn them the top prize Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

As well as the emotional high the promotion would elicit from players, managers, fans and the city at large, it could bring a big financial bonus too.

Ahead of Monday's game The Telegraph claimed that promotion could trigger a £10m bonus, agreed before the start of the season, which would be shared between Norwich City's players.

The report states the money will be split between the first-team squad dependent on appearances this season, after City's board agreed to a huge promotion incentive as head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber set their sights high.

• For those attending the match at the Bet 365 stadium in Stoke, shuttle buses will be run pre and post-match for supporters travelling between the stadium and the town centre, with stops at the railway and bus stations. Fans travelling by car can find directions on the NCFC website.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

‘I never really got much of an explanation’ - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell’s label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google.

Pilot overturns plane at Norfolk airfield

Flipped over pilot safe

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

‘I never really got much of an explanation’ - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell’s label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture Google.

Pilot overturns plane at Norfolk airfield

Flipped over pilot safe

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Vamos Emi. City ace back for the final push

Emi Buendia has been a big miss for Norwich City through suspension Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Day of destiny dawns for Norwich City with promotion in sight

Norwich City players, pictured celebrating Marco Stiepermann's opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, are reportedly set to share a £10m bonus if they seal promotion during their match against Stoke City on Easter Monday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Pilot overturns plane at Norfolk airfield

Flipped over pilot safe

Couple run for safety as fire destroys top half of home

Flames bursting through the roof of the West Runton house gutted by fire at the weekend. Picture: DEAN McCROHON

David Freezer: Mario’s mega moment for City has sparked a surge of added belief

Mario Vrancic and Kenny McLean share a hug following Norwich City's dramatic draw with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists