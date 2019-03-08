One Strong City: Let’s all get behind Canaries for promotion push

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign.

As Norwich City begin their final push for promotion, we are today launching a new campaign to unite the entire city behind the club.

Over the remaining games we hope to galvanise fans both inside and outside the stadium through our One City Strong initiative.

Tomorrow we will be giving away Canary foam hands before the home game with QPR, while on Wednesday, April 10 we, along with supporter’s groups, the club and sponsors, will be issuing a ‘Sing Up the River End’ rallying cry.

This aims to replicate the work carried out by fan groups Barclay End Norwich and Along Come Norwich, who have improved the atmosphere at Carrow Road immensely this season.

Wednesday’s Reading game will see fan mosaics created in the lower Barclay and the lower Regency (previously known as the River End) spelling out ‘City’ in the former and ‘OTBC’ in the latter.

This will take place as the players come out for kick-off, creating a colourful spectacle at both ends of the grounds.

At key points during the game the scoreboard will also flash up with “Sing up the River End” and “Come on you Yellows” - as it once did in the 1980s and 1990s.

It is hoped this will encourage supporters to sing out loud and proud. Fan group representatives from the Barclay will also be joining the River End for the game to help get the singing started.

The overall campaign is aimed at showing the players as much support as possible in the hope of encouraging them across the finish line and into the Premier League.

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said this was a “call to arms” for the city.

He said: “There are seven games to go and we want the players to know we are all behind them and we want to give them that little extra push.

“Outside of Carrow Road we will be asking fans to the turn the city yellow and green. Inside the ground we are looking to do something for every game.”

Head coach Daniel Farke said: “The unity is key for us at Carrow Road and also on the road at the away games. More or less from week-to-week, the atmosphere has been amazing.

“Hopefully it will end with a whole stadium full of flags and banners.”

City’s chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: “We want to make it an even livelier environment here at Carrow Road. A tough place to go for the away club, but for the home team we want our lads to go, ‘wow, what an amazing atmosphere Carrow Road can generate’.”

David Wiltshire, co-founder of supporter’s group Barclay End Norwich, said he hopes all four stands will get involved.

He said: “We have a responsibilty as a fan base now to really get behind this group of players. They have given us everything this year and have put us into a position we could only dream of.”

Gary Powers, managing director of sponsor Regency Security, which sponsors the Regency, said: “We think it is a great initiative.”

If you want to show your support for Norwich City with a message email newsdesk@archant.co.uk or tweet using #OneCityStrong.

Put your hands up

While we hope to get fans singing next Wednesday, we also want to get supporters waving for tomorrow’s match against Queens Park Rangers.

And to do that we will be proving people with foam hands as they make their way to Carrow Road for the midday game.

The foam hands will be included within the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News goody bags that go on sale around the outside of the stadium.

Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture has been designated as the club’s Community Day, where they will celebrate the work of the club’s charity partner the Community Sports Foundation.

The day is an opportunity for fans to learn about the foundation’s work and to show their support, or get involved in three ways: every Canary fan who would like to support is asked to bring a pound coin to Carrow Road and put it in a collection buckets, or to sign up as a volunteer or fund-raiser for the charity.

Stoke City beamback

Fans who cannot make Norwich’s away game against Stoke on April 22 will have the chance to catch all the action live at Carrow Road.

Norwich City has announced it will be erecting large screens in front of the South Stand showing the game on Easter Monday.

There will be 8,000 seats available, with tickets costing £5 per person.

The club’s chief operating officer Ben Kensell said: “For the fans who can’t travel to Stoke to watch the game, they will be able to come here and watch it effectively live from the South Stand.

“It is the only place to watch the game if you are not going to be there.”

Mr Kensell said Stoke City had already provided an extended allocation of 2,900 seats for travelling away fans, which have all been sold out.

Tickets for the viewing at Carrow Road go on sale at 9am on Saturday, April 6 on the canaries.co.uk website, by calling 01603 721902 or in person at the club’s ticket office.