Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

Orphans in Cambodia taught Norwich City's 'On the Ball City' anthem

PUBLISHED: 12:04 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 19 April 2019

Norwich City fan Sean Morgan. PIC: Supplied by Sean Morgan

Norwich City fan Sean Morgan. PIC: Supplied by Sean Morgan

Archant

A group of Cambodian orphans have demonstrated Norwich City’s global appeal after they were taught the words to the club’s famed anthem.

Penned in the 1890s and adopted by the Canaries when they were formed in 1902, On the Ball City is described as the world's oldest football song still in use today.

But the famous anthem sung out by ity fans at home and away has now been taken up by a group of orphans in Cambodia.

City fan Sean Morgan, who runs the Asian Canaries Facebook page, has done charity work in Indonesia and Cambodia, and taught the famous anthem to the youngsters - who had been donated Canaries shirts by the club - when he was in Kampong Speu, Cambodia.

Mr Morgan, 65, who lives in the Long Stratton area, was with his brother Paul supporting a children's charity there and during the visit they filmed the children, who could not speak English, as they learned the song.

Mr Morgan, who plans to go back out to Asia to do more charity work next month, said it was a “super” video.

He said: “The club donated the shirts and it was fun getting them to sing, as they could not speak English.

“The video was just a load of kids who don't speak English and we thought it would be good fun to try and teach them On the Ball City.

“I think they just mouthed it out because none of them could speak English.

“We did it about a year ago and didn't think too much of it.”

But since being put on social media Mr Morgan said it had had around 23,000 views with former Canaries' stars among those that have left positive comments.

He said: “We got such a good response. We got tweets back from Bryan Gunn and Iwan Roberts.”

After filming the club's anthem, Mr Morgan said they had the youngsters “outside playing football” which they enjoyed.

Mr Morgan, who has been following City since 1962, is currently back in the UK for this year's official Global Canaries Day at Carrow Road.

The event helps City celebrate its diverse range of supporter groups.

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Four cars involved in crash on A47

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk. Picture: Google Earth

Prince Philip ‘spotted behind wheel for first time since giving up licence’ following Norfolk crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

‘Fortunate nobody was hurt’ - drink-driver arrested after crash

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver after a crash on the A143. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four cars involved in crash on A47

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 in Norfolk. Picture: Google Earth

Prince Philip ‘spotted behind wheel for first time since giving up licence’ following Norfolk crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Two Norfolk friends get last flights out of India after airline is grounded

Friends Caroline Martin and Andree Byron in Goa. They are going to be flying home to the UK to spend the rest of the Easter weekend at home. Pic: submitted.

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Fortunate nobody was hurt’ - drink-driver arrested after crash

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver after a crash on the A143. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists